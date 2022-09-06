"Let me keep going and proving them wrong" - Tom Brady vows to continue playing

Tom Brady has defied all odds by playing this long and this well. His retirement came as a bit of a surprise this offseason, but in an unsurprising move, he returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after just 40 days away from the NFL.

His return prompted speculation, especially as to why he did it. There have been questions about his commitment to the game amidst a training camp absence and divorce rumors.

Jake @JakeAndHoops NFL Hill That I’ll Die On:



Tom Brady wanted to retire this year. He’s taking the extended time off because he feels bad about still playing.



He is playing this season for one reason and one reason only; to spite Adam Schefter for spoiling his retirement announcement. NFL Hill That I’ll Die On: Tom Brady wanted to retire this year. He’s taking the extended time off because he feels bad about still playing. He is playing this season for one reason and one reason only; to spite Adam Schefter for spoiling his retirement announcement.

Brady addressed his return on Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. He said he knows what people say about him:

"I've showed it to them and use it as motivation. Every time someone says they suck and they can't do anything. I tried to show it to him and say this what they're all saying about you what do you guys think? What are you going to do about it? And you know, make sure they know what everyone's saying. I think that's important."

He went on to speak about what motivates him:

"I think I've always used little different spices you know, as motivation for me and I'm really motivated person but it always helps when someone says something that's not flattering, you know, or someone that still doesn't believe in you after all these years."

Despite being 45, Brady wants to continue proving his doubters wrong:

"You try to prove them wrong, and they still don't so you're going you know what, thank you, you know, thank you very much. Let me keep going and proving them wrong."

The Buccaneers star is entering his 23rd NFL season.

When will Tom Brady retire?

It was a massive surprise to the NFL world when the Buccaneers quarterback decided to step away from the game of football after 22 long seasons.

Super Bowl LV

It was something that people had thought was a possibility for a while, but the former Patriot had defied logic for a long time by that point. He's in great health, so it's not unreasonable to think he might play indefinitely.

However, it does feel like this is his final go. He walked away and has come back amid familial controversy, so it doesn't seem like he'll be interested in coming back to do it all again next year.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball "She's pissed off" - Tom Brady going back on promise to retire has upset Gisele Bundchen according to Colin Cowherd dlvr.it/SXq52N "She's pissed off" - Tom Brady going back on promise to retire has upset Gisele Bundchen according to Colin Cowherd dlvr.it/SXq52N

He's here for now, but a day is coming when he won't be. That day might be coming very soon.

