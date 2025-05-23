"Let's go Hawks": Tom Brady hypes up Florida high school girls' flag football team after dominant state title run

Getting a rub from the GOAT of football is an achievement in itself. Tom Brady sent a congratulatory message to the Florida high school girls' flag football team after the Seminole Ridge Hawks defeated the Chiles Timberwolves to win their sixth title.

The Hawks beat the Timberwolves 26-2. This impressive win caught the attention of the NFL legend. The seven-time Super Bowl champion hyped up the Hawks after their title win.

"Hey guys, I wanted to give a huge shout-out to the Seminole Ridge varsity women's flag football team," Brady said. "Florida state champs, baby. What? A great accomplishment. It says so much about you guys and your commitment to each other. To all the toughness, belief in what it takes that you have in winning for one another."

The GOAT added that the Hawks were able to dominate the game in a way that he never could. He also gave a shout-out to the coaches and was proud of the team ranking No. 1 in the country.

"You guys didn't just win," Brady added. "You dominated! You guys out-scored your playoff opponents by like 150 points. That's crazy! I never even did that. Coach (Scott) O'Hara, coach Taylor clearly had this team locked in. Congratulations to you guys both. I know that sacrifice it takes to win and reach the top by showing up every day for one another.

"Pushing yourself to the max limits every day and playing for something that's bigger than yourself, and you guys did that. Super proud of you. No. 1 in the flag football team rankings in the country. Way to go and let's go Hawks."

Tom Brady had a rough outing on the golf course

While Tom Brady is the GOAT of football, it seems like he still has ways to go on the golf course.

Brady shot some balls with country singer Morgan Wallen at the Troubadour Golf Club. But the seven-time Super Bowl Winner was defeated mercilessly.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB uploaded a video of his golfing session with the singer on his YouTube channel. After being beaten by Wallen, Brady FaceTimed his son and said:

"Now, he's got a football out cause he already beat me at golf, which I'm not very happy about. Because Matt's been giving him the best supreme lessons. He's only giving me the standards... Your dad got his a** kicked."

After hanging up his cleats, Tom Brady has become a regular on the golf course. He has previously played golf with fellow NFL legend Peyton Manning and legends Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

