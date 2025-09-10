"Let's keep it in the stands": Kevin Hart sends Eagles fans a warning after Lamar Jackson's scuffle with Bills fan

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen getting into an altercation with a Buffalo Bills fan during Sunday's primetime matchup at Highmark Stadium. The fan pushed Jackson, which then caused the quarterback to push him back in frustration.On this week's episode of the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast, comedian Kevin Hart was a guest on the show. Hart, who is a diehard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, said that fans need to keep their emotions to themselves. He said that trash talking in the stands is one thing, but physically attacking the players is uncalled for.&quot;We're seeing a lot of crazy activity. We're seeing fans get crazy. We just saw somebody push Lamar the other day. So I just want to say real quick to the City of Philadelphia, let's keep it in the stands. Let's keep it vocal. Let's keep it verbal. Now, let's stand on business the way we normally do, but let's make sure that we still respect the athlete. Let's still respect the profession. Okay, I can't protect us otherwise.&quot; (TS: 1:12:10)-Kevin Hart said on the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcastKevin Hart along with fellow comedian Rob Riggle, who is a Kansas City Chiefs fan, were both guests on the show. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this weekend in a Super Bowl LIX rematch.Fan who pushed QB Lamar Jackson has been banned from future NFL gamesWide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was celebrating on the sidelines during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. A fan pushed Hopkins' helmet and then proceeded to push Lamar Jackson's helmet as well. The 28-year-old quarterback didn't appreciate the fan's physicality and pushed him back.On Monday, ESPN's NFL Insider, Adam Schefter reported on X that the fan had been banned from games not only at Highmark Stadium but also all 32 NFL stadiums. The fan was ejected following the altercation with Hopkins and Jackson.Lamar Jackson told reporters after the incident that he regretted his actions in pushing the fan. He said he was well aware that there was security on the field that could have handled the situation better and that he has learned from this incident.