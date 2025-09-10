  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Let's keep it in the stands": Kevin Hart sends Eagles fans a warning after Lamar Jackson's scuffle with Bills fan

"Let's keep it in the stands": Kevin Hart sends Eagles fans a warning after Lamar Jackson's scuffle with Bills fan

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 10, 2025 17:41 GMT
Kevin Hart gave some advice to fans after a recent incident between Lamar Jackson and a Buffalo Bills fan. (Photos via Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart gave some advice to fans after a recent incident between Lamar Jackson and a Buffalo Bills fan. (Photos via Kevin Hart's Instagram/ Lamar Jackson's Instagram)

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen getting into an altercation with a Buffalo Bills fan during Sunday's primetime matchup at Highmark Stadium. The fan pushed Jackson, which then caused the quarterback to push him back in frustration.

Ad

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, comedian Kevin Hart was a guest on the show. Hart, who is a diehard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, said that fans need to keep their emotions to themselves. He said that trash talking in the stands is one thing, but physically attacking the players is uncalled for.

"We're seeing a lot of crazy activity. We're seeing fans get crazy. We just saw somebody push Lamar the other day. So I just want to say real quick to the City of Philadelphia, let's keep it in the stands. Let's keep it vocal. Let's keep it verbal. Now, let's stand on business the way we normally do, but let's make sure that we still respect the athlete. Let's still respect the profession. Okay, I can't protect us otherwise." (TS: 1:12:10)-Kevin Hart said on the "New Heights" podcast
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kevin Hart along with fellow comedian Rob Riggle, who is a Kansas City Chiefs fan, were both guests on the show. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this weekend in a Super Bowl LIX rematch.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fan who pushed QB Lamar Jackson has been banned from future NFL games

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was celebrating on the sidelines during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. A fan pushed Hopkins' helmet and then proceeded to push Lamar Jackson's helmet as well. The 28-year-old quarterback didn't appreciate the fan's physicality and pushed him back.

Ad

On Monday, ESPN's NFL Insider, Adam Schefter reported on X that the fan had been banned from games not only at Highmark Stadium but also all 32 NFL stadiums. The fan was ejected following the altercation with Hopkins and Jackson.

Lamar Jackson told reporters after the incident that he regretted his actions in pushing the fan. He said he was well aware that there was security on the field that could have handled the situation better and that he has learned from this incident.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications