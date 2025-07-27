"Let's put some respect on that": Ryan Clark sets record straight after Cam Newton called out ex-Steelers star for bold Jalen Hurts take

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Clark is setting the record straight with Cam Newton. The two got into an online feud after the 2015 NFL MVP's comments about Jalen Hurts and not believing in him as a top-10 quarterback in the league. Clark didn't agree with the take and called it out on ESPN's Get Up.Cam Newton called out Ryan Clark for his criticism. On the 4th and 1 show, he said that he respects Jalen Hurts as a player but isn't afraid to share his opinions. The retired quarterback said that Clark &quot;attacked the messenger&quot; and not the message he shared.On Saturday, Ryan Clark shared a video on social media with his take on the drama. He highlighted how the focus shifted from being a debate on Jalen Hurts to Cam Newton. Clark also clarified his take while trying to diffuse the situation by asking to respect what Newton achieved in the league.&quot;All right, y'all not like this is going too far,&quot; Clark said. &quot;Cam became the centerpiece of a conversation that should have been about Jalen Hurts' excellence. But instead of debating if Jalen was in the top 10 or not, we started talking about what Cam Newton wasn't.&quot;And people stopped stating that he was. This is a dude that was a transcendent transfer that goes to an average Auburn team and wins a national championship and a Heisman trophy. ... Like be real, in 2015, he the MVP, he took an eight and eight roster to 15 wins and a Super Bowl. ... Listen, I get to work with the best in the world every single day at ESPN ... and they never have to vaildate why their opinion matters.&quot;He added:&quot;And Cam shouldn't have to list his accolades to tell you why or to tell us why his opinion matters. ... To be honest, I was compariong Jalen Hurts to Cam Newton who was a top tenor ... But let's be real right? Let's put some respect on Cam's name ... Our job is to elevate the game, is to make the game fun and to bring people together.&quot;That is exactly what Cam did in Carolina. ... That's the same thing Jalen Hurts is doing in Philadelphia. So let's put some respect on that, and that's what I'm gonna focus on.&quot;Gillie Da Kid fires back at Cam Newton after taking shots at him amid the Jalen Hurts debateRyan Clark isn't the only one who disagreed with Cam Newton's take on Jalen Hurts. Rapper and podcaster Gillie Da Kid also disagreed with the 2015 NFL MVP and shared his thoughts on social media.That led to Newton calling out Gillie Da Kid on his show. On Thursday, the rapper provided a strong response on X.&quot;It's a good day, Cam Newton. I seen you came at me because I said Jalen Hurts did what you couldn't do, that was win a Super Bowl. So you wanna get all in your feelings. Man shut your tight a** up ni**a ... You'll never be able to f**k with Jalen Hurts, ni**a ... &quot;Gillie Da Kid also called out Newton for trolling his music career. He said that the ex-NFL MVP is nothing more than a &quot;clout-chasing&quot; individual.