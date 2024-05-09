"Lfg!": Travis Kelce hypes girlfriend Taylor Swift as singer kicks off Eras Tour's European leg 

Travis Kelce is just as excited as Taylor Swift's fans for the Grammy Award winner's Eras Tour to take on Europe. Always hyping up his girlfriend, Kelce chose to cheer her on through Instagram.

Swift's guitarist Paul Sidoti shared a small post as they head to Europe, encouraging Paris fans to see them.

Beginning in May, Swift's European tour leg extends up until August.

"[Taylor Swift] The Eras Tour Europe starts tonight...Paris you're up first...who's coming? #theerastour #4inarow," Sidoti wrote.

Kelce commented on the same, writing:

Travis Kelce comments on Taylor Swift's guitarist Paul Sidoti's post (From: @paul_sidoti)

"Lfg!!" Travis Kelce wrote. (LFG means “let's freaking go")

While busy with the NFL for months, Kelce has made time to attend multiple Eras Tour shows for Taylor Swift. He first attended her show in Buenos Aires, followed by appearances in Singapore and Australia.

The couple was last seen together in Las Vegas, showing up together to support their friends: Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. They attended the Mahomes' foundation charity gala, Swift even agreeing to auction for Eras Tour tickets.

Kelce went up on stage to announce the news, even referring to Swift as his 'significant other'.

Together, they ended up raising a total of $80,000 via the tickets.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are determined to support each other publicly

There's no denying the public nature of Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. It only adds more spotlight on Kelce, who's often spoken about the excess attention he's been receiving.

During her interview with TIME, Swift highlighted a few aspects of their relationship. Though she was aware of what the media haD been saying, Swift's focus was to support her boyfriend when she can.

The Blank Space singer has been to multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, including their Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift said.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

With weeks left for the NFL offseason to end, one can expect more Eras Tour appearances from Kelce.

