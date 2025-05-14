Liam Coen's wife Ashley has surprising announcement for Travis Hunter's fan who met Jaguars star in plane

Weeks after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Travis Hunter is gaining attention for an off-field moment. On May 11, NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted a screenshot via Twitter of a Facebook story shared by a woman named Sandy Hawkins Combs, who sat next to Hunter on a recent flight.

In her account, Combs described a polite and humble young man who responded with “yes ma’am” and “no ma’am” throughout the flight. She noted that several passengers congratulated Hunter and took photos with him. Curious, she asked about his identity. After noticing his Jaguars-themed pants, she learned he was the Jags’ newest first-round draft pick. Impressed by his character, she stated her intent to attend a Jaguars game.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen’s wife, Ashley Coen, responded by resharing the Twitter post and writing,

“Anyone know Miss Sandy?! I’d love to offer her tickets to a game this season!”

Travis Hunter was selected second overall in this year’s Draft and signed a four-year rookie deal worth approximately $46.5M. Per Spotrac, his earnings are projected to exceed $8.4M in his rookie year, followed by over $10.5M in Year 2, $12.7M in Year 3 and $14.8M in Year 4.

Despite his earnings potential, the 21-year-old made a modest purchase with his money - a pair of Jaguars pajama pants he bought on Amazon and wore under his graduation gown.

Travis Hunter eyes rare two-way role after historic college run

Travis Hunter could be the NFL’s first full-time two-way player in over 50 years. He plays both wide receiver and cornerback. Jaguars GM James Gladstone said Hunter has the tools to change the game itself.

"He elevates not only this football team, not only this city, but the sport itself, right?" Gladstone said, via ESPN. "Along the way you can count however many drafts you want to, there are players who have the capacity to alter a game. There are players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of a team.”

Hunter was a star at Colorado in 2024. He became the first player ever to make the All-America first team on both offense and defense. He also made the second team as a receiver and played nearly every snap, showing he could handle the load. His hard work started young. At Collins Hill High School, he trained for hours each day, studied film, and rarely took breaks. He lived with a coach to stay close to school and worked on football non-stop.

Travis Hunter chose Jackson State after Deion Sanders took over, turning down big-name schools. Now, he’ll try to play both ways in the NFL – something no one has done full-time since 1962.

