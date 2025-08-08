  • home icon
  "Life of being a 5th round pick": Louis Riddick sets the record straight after 'Shedeur Sanders was set up to fail' comment goes viral

"Life of being a 5th round pick": Louis Riddick sets the record straight after 'Shedeur Sanders was set up to fail' comment goes viral

By Prasen
Published Aug 08, 2025 15:36 GMT
Louis Riddick sets the record straight after
Louis Riddick sets the record straight after 'Shedeur Sanders was set up to fail' comment goes viral

All eyes will be on Shedeur Sanders as the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback steps under center for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. But before the first snap, a media firestorm erupted around ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who claimed that Deion Sanders' son is “being set up to fail.”

The hot take lit up social media, with fans and pundits debating whether the former Colorado star was being thrown into the fire too soon. Sanders, a fifth-round pick, was originally fourth on the Browns’ depth chart and had seen most of his practice reps against third-string defenders.

That’s what Smith latched onto, questioning why the Browns would suddenly elevate him to the starting role without first-team exposure. But Louis Riddick, an ESPN analyst and former NFL safety, wasn’t having it. He clapped back on X, writing:

“So we are clear … I never said Shedeur was set up to fail. What I did say was that he wasn’t necessarily set up for perfection due to a lack of quality reps. That’s the life of being a 5th round pick.
"BUT…if anyone could make decision makers take notice and succeed in this opportunity, it was Shedeur. Said he needed to make 1 or 2 unique spectacular plays to make everyone take notice and earn more reps. I’ve been there. I’ve lived it during my own playing career . Cool? Thanks.”
What did Louis Riddick say about Shedeur Sanders earlier?

Shedeur Sanders was not the main focus for coach Kevin Stefanski during the Browns' training camp, but the rookie QB is set to take the field in their preseason opener. Louis Riddick, speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up,” analyzed Sanders’ uphill battle.

He painted a grim picture of what the rookie is walking into: a game plan that’s stacked against him.

“I’m afraid he’s gonna get on the field … and then they’re gonna ask him to perform these heroic tasks,” Riddick said, throwing shade at the lack of reps Shedeur’s received in practice.

The Browns’ QB room is crowded, but with Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel injured (hamstring), Shedeur Sanders gets his shot. That being said, Riddick doesn’t think the team is setting him up for success.

Also read: "You can't be proud of me right now": Shedeur Sanders gets honest about not wanting Coach Prime to show up at Browns training camp

