“Life of our home” - Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly, posts heartfelt message on family dog’s birthday

Deshaun Watson's girlfriend celebrated the second birthday of the family's pet dog.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback and the social media influencer went on luxurious vacations in the offseason. Watson and Anais traveled to various countries, but came back in time before the start of the training camp.

Jilly, who had been supportive of her boyfriend's career, attended his first preseason game against the Washington Commanders and now celebrated the second birthday of her pet dog.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She uploaded an Instagram Story for her dog. Anais wrote:

"Happy 2nd birthday to the life of our home"

Image Credit: Jilly Anais' Instagram Story

"There is never a dull moment with this little guy. But we absolutely love him & wouldn't trade his endless energy for the world."

Deshaun Watson responds to Eagles reporter's tweet

Deshaun Watson responded to a report by Philadelphia Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks, who tweeted that Watson struggled against the Eagles' pass rush and made bad decisions during joint practices:

"The Eagles defense definitely got the better of Watson during the joint practices

"Watson had a few really nice throws at times, beating good coverage with better throws. His arm definitely has the ability to make special throws

"The pass rush definitely got the better of Watson as he was really only effective in 7v7, not 11v11. The Eagles pressure forced Watson into some bad decisions, and in two days, they ended up picking him off as many times as they allowed INTs."

Expand Tweet

Watson called out the reporter on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Last season, Deshaun Watson looked rusty after returning from an 11-game suspension and finished with mediocre stats. However, with more time in the Browns' system, he is expected to bounce back and regain his previous form. The Browns are counting on Watson to perform at an elite level and help them contend for the Super Bowl.

Poll : #1) Which player holds the record for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season? (Answers in the next Poll) Ed Reed Deion Sanders Rod Woodson Lester Hayes 442 votes