"It's not for everybody" - Lions HC gives rookie retiree a brutal send-off from the NFL 

Detroit Lions undrafted free agent tackle Zein Obeid decided to retire from the NFL this past week.

The 6'4 310-pound offensive tackle signed as one of the 12 undrafted free agents for the Detroit Lions following the draft.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked by the media about Obeid's unusual retirement. He stated that the game is not for everyone.

Campbell said:

“I know why you’re asking it. I mean, because it is the obvious,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “But I just feel like it’s, you know, everybody’s different. [The NFL’s] not for everybody.

"Not everything is easy about it, and it’s not just about football. I wish [Obeid] the best of luck. He’s a great kid. He was a grinder. He worked. On with the next endeavor.”

Obeid became the third member of the Detroit Lions’ 12-man UDFA class to call it quits. He became the fourth player overall this offseason on their team to retire.

Undrafted rookies Corey Sutton and Jermaine Waller also decided to walk away this offseason. Then, John Penisini, a third-year defensive tackle, also decided to step away from the game.

As a reult of Obeid retiring, the team signed Tackle Kendall Lamm.

Why did Zein Obeid retire from the NFL?

According to multiple reports, Obeid retired for undisclosed reasons.

He didn't give a reason for why he is stepping away from the game.

When asked about the recent string of players retiring, Dan Campbell was also asked about the Lions' process of players' passion for the game during evaluations.

Campbell said:

"That’s something that Brad (Holmes) is always real critical about for himself,” Campbell said. “No different than we are as coaches as it pertains to the football side. We’re going to look at everything, believe me.

"He’s looking at things I wouldn’t even think about looking at to dig as deep as we can dig and where do we get to where maybe we don’t have this issue or limit it."

Campbell added that you would have never guessed something like this would happen with three out of the four players.

Campbell added:

“Now, I’ll say this: Three of the four were, from the time they got here, you would have never guessed something like this. To each his own, and everybody is different. But these guys did everything right. They worked hard. And it just, hey, they felt like it wasn’t for them. All good.”

This comes at an invconvenient time as the pre-season begins this weekend for the Lions.

Hopefully, Lamm will work out well for them, so they don't have to continue filling in voids for players retiring early.

