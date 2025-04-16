"Literally Daniel Jones 2.0 but somehow worse" - Giants fans pile on Tyler Shough amid team's growing interest in Louisville QB

Fans erupted with criticism on X after reports surfaced that the New York Giants will hold a private workout with Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough this week. Multiple reports on Tuesday revealed that Shough would join Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Alabama's Jalen Milroe as QBs receiving late pre-draft workouts from the team.

Ad

The Giants' interest in Shough comes with the NFL draft just a week away. New York holds the third pick and the 34th selection (second pick of Day 2), potentially giving them multiple options to add a quarterback. This is despite veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston already signed in free agency.

Here is how fans reacted on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Literally Daniel Jones 2.0 but somehow worse," a fan posted, drawing a comparison to the Giants' previous starter.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I keep saying this dude is Derek Carr all over again," another fan wrote.

"He was a bum at Oregon. I know that," a fan commented.

The negative reactions continued:

"Oh my god," one fan said.

"I have been trying to figure out what I missed with all this hype he's getting," another fan tweeted.

Ad

"Oh I want them to draft this kid, so they can suck for another 5 years," a rival fan posted:

Tyler Shough's college journey spans three schools over seven years. He began at Oregon (2018-2020) as Justin Herbert's backup before transferring to Texas Tech (2021-2023), where injuries derailed his tenure. His final collegiate stop at Louisville saw him throw for 3,195 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions across 12 games in 2024.

Ad

Tyler Shough's injury history and advanced age raise red flags for draft evaluators

Syndication: The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn

At age 25 (turning 26 in September), Tyler Shough would enter the league much older than most first-year quarterbacks. His long injury history also raises concerns about his durability.

Ad

While at Texas Tech, Shough experienced three serious injuries – twice breaking his collarbone (in September 2021 and 2022) and breaking his fibula in September 2023. Those injuries restricted his growth and playing time, yielding only two college seasons with double-digit touchdown passes.

Despite these reservations, Shough shows some qualities that NFL scouts like. At 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds, he registered respectable athletic testing marks with a 40-yard dash time of 4.63 seconds. His arm ability has been termed "impressive," with the ability to make all NFL throws and change arm angles with ease when necessary.

His 2024 Louisville season reflected better decision-making with a low 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate, and it helped him earn Comeback Player of the Year. Scouts have complimented him on his quick release, velocity on the ball and capability to throw with touch across the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.