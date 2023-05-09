On January 4, 2020, the Tennessee Titans played the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round. The game was close throughout, but it ended when safety Logan Ryan intercepted Tom Brady and returned the ball for a touchdown.

Little did everyone know, that pass would be Brady's last as a Patriot, as he left for Tampa Bay the following year. Speaking on Good Morning Football, Ryan reminisced on the moment, saying that he felt as though he had just sent Brady packing from Foxboro, both literally and figuratively:

We come in there on a wildcard night and it's a close game, and we're up but Brady has one last possession. So you're like, we got to do it again... Ball gets tipped up. I picked the ball off. I'm going to score.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

...When I made that play there, I think it was vindictive and important for me and my career, obviously, I think it was an important play for Tennessee. And I kind of felt like I left the Empire. I flew back and blew up the death star. I think their dynasty kinda was over on that play.

Logan Ryan reveals how Tom Brady instilled fear in Mike Vrabel and Titans during NFL playoffs

During their dynasty, the Patriots had been known for their success in clutch moments, most notably their comeback from 3-28 down in Super Bowl LI just three seasons prior.

Ryan went on to describe the resilience of Brady and company:

When you play Brady, it's like he's never dead. He's never dead. You're up 14, doesn't matter. He's never dead. He's gonna go no huddle, you're up 21, he's never dead. You have 28-3, he's never dead.

He also described head coach Mike Vrabel's reaction to him running for the endzone:

You literally see after I score here, Mike Vrabel, they caught him on the sideline like no, like no, Logan, no slide, go down, like the game is over. What are you doing? We're gonna give Brady the ball back with one second? We could potentially lose the game with one second left.

What was playing under Bill Belichick like for Logan Ryan?

In the same episode, Ryan reflected on the tutelage of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, saying that he enjoyed it:

"First of all, I loved being coached by Bill Belichick. I enjoyed it. I know not everybody can do it."

The safety also explained that Belichick was not actually the sour figure that fans and media portray him to be:

"He was very monotone. I thought he was funny. We would always be cracking jokes. But he didn't play favorites. And I think when you see these coaches, you want them -- one, to be themselves. And the stuff Bill wears, how Bill talks, is Bill Belichick, right? He's not copying anyone else. And you want to treat everyone fairly. And I think that's exactly what Bill does."

He also likened Belichick's mentorship to taking up a postgraduate course:

"You’re getting a masters course in football. You’re getting the fundamentals at a high level, and he’s [treating] everyone fair beyond the board, playing undrafted rookies, playing seventh-round draft picks. And you’re like, ‘You know what? I get what I earn here, and I’m OK with that.'”

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes