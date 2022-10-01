How Long Is Dalvin Cook Out For? Week 4 Fantasy Outlook and Injury Status 

The Minnesota Vikings offense has had a robust start to the 2022-23 NFL campaign. However, after Dalvin Cook left the field with an injury in their Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions, Kevin O'Connell seemed a tad concerned.

Cook was having his best game of the season against the Lions, with 96 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries before his shoulder injury in the third quarter. Following the game, O'Connell revealed that Cook was 'day-to-day' on the Vikings' injury report card.

But fantasy football managers have been curious about another Dalvin Cook injury update before the Vikings' Week 4 clash against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. It will be the first game of the season that will be played in London.

What happened to Dalvin Cook?

Dalvin Cook sustained a shoulder injury against the Lions in Week 3. The damage was done after Cook gained two yards on a running play with 48 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Scans later revealed that Cook suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder. He was absent from the team's practice on Wednesday. But the running back returned to training on Thursday and traveled with the team to London. He also practiced with the team in England on Friday.

How long is Dalvin Cook out for? When will the Vikings RB return?

The good news for the Vikings and fantasy football managers is that Dalvin Cook is clear to play in Week 4. Earlier on Friday, the Vikings removed Cook from their injury report card.

If all's well with Cook, he will start against the Saints this weekend. However, Cook has had a series of shoulder injuries in the past as well. So it remains to be seen whether the Vikings will opt to let him sit out the game.

Cook has put up 203 rushing yards in 43 attempts this season. He has 28 fantasy points so far but we expect him to get a good haul of fantasy points against the Saints.

