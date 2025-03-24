Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend Mady Barnes struggles to come ‘back to reality’ after trip to Dominican Republic

While the Texas Longhorns star Quinn Ewers explored his future in the NFL, his girlfriend Mady Barnes jetted off for a tropical vacation to Casa de Campo last week. Even though it has been a couple of days since she came back home, Barnes cannot stop revisiting her memories from the vacation.

On Sunday, Mady Barnes shared an Instagram post, featuring a handful of pictures from her vacation. In the first picture, Barnes can be seen posing in front of a flower garden, while showing off her beautiful orange dress.

The other pictures were taken in different places, like the beachside, a restaurant and so much more. In the caption of the IG post, Barnes declared getting back on earth after having a blast during her dreamy vacation.

"Back to reality," Barnes captioned her IG post.

Mady Barnes' Instagram recap didn't just attract reaction from her fans but also her boyfriend, who missed out on tagging along with her. Sharing his one-word reaction to Barnes' adorable pictures from the Casa de Campo vacation, Quinn Ewers commented:

"Unlimited"

Quinn Ewers to meet Saints, Raiders and Jets on Monday

With the 2025 NFL Draft almost around the corner, multiple teams have started to approach top prospects, including Quinn Ewers. In a report from Sports Illustrated’s analyst Albert Breer, released on Monday, Ewers has been set to meet a total of three teams on Monday.

According to Breer, Ewers will be meeting the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets in the first half of the day. For dinner, the New Orleans Saints have reserved a meeting with Ewers. In all these three meetings, the teams are expected to send their best crew, in an attempt to walk out with good news.

Apart from these three teams, in early April, Quinn Ewers is expected to attend around 30 visits from the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys.

Apart from Breer, NFL analyst Matt Miller recently made headlines for hinting that the Seattle Seahawks have potentially considered selecting Ewers in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Quinn Ewers is one of the favorite draft prospects, who many teams will make lots of efforts to acquire. So, which team do you think Ewers will start his NFL career with in 2025?

