Look: Aaron Donald purchases English country- style LA mansion worth $17 million

Aaron Donald, the star defensive lineman of the Los Angeles Rams, is currently living his best life. Not only is he still basking in the glory of his first Super Bowl victory, but he reportedly purchased a mansion in Los Angeles that is worth an estimated $17 million.

Front Office Sports @FOS



11,850 sq ft

8 BR, 9 BA

Theater

Spa, steam room

Infinity pool, waterfall

BBQ

Sport court

Guesthouse



He now lives minutes from Matt Stafford and Sean McVay. After selling his Calabasas mansion, Aaron Donald has purchased a $17M compound in Hidden Hills11,850 sq ft8 BR, 9 BATheaterSpa, steam roomInfinity pool, waterfallBBQSport courtGuesthouseHe now lives minutes from Matt Stafford and Sean McVay. After selling his Calabasas mansion, Aaron Donald has purchased a $17M compound in Hidden Hills 🏠➖ 11,850 sq ft➖ 8 BR, 9 BA➖ Theater➖ Spa, steam room➖ Infinity pool, waterfall➖ BBQ➖ Sport court➖ GuesthouseHe now lives minutes from Matt Stafford and Sean McVay. https://t.co/vmvRb0QrZf

The eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom English country-style mansion is located in Hidden Hills and has several amenities, including a guesthouse, theater, spa and steam room.

According to reports, Donald won't have far to travel for impromptu game notes because he now lives minutes away from quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay.

Is Aaron Donald the best defensive tackle to ever play in the NFL?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Rams franchise, Aaron Donald has been on a tear against opposing offenses. He was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and has been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times (2017, 2018, and 2020).

He has also been named an All-Pro seven times and to the Pro Bowl eight times. Just two months ago, Donald and the Rams won Super Bowl LVI after defeating the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 23-20.

Before the former Pittsburgh Panthers standout entered the league, many other suitors were also fighting for the title of best defensive tackle of all-time.

Mean Joe Greene was a defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1969-1981. The Steel Curtain defense of the Steelers in the 1970s featured Greene and a bevy of other Hall of Fame players (on both sides of the football).

Mean Joe was able to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice (1972 and 1974), along with winning four Super Bowl titles. He was an eight-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler.

Another defensive tackle known to be one of the best in history is former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. The former star of the Miami Hurricanes played for the franchise from 1995-2003.

During that time, he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year once in 1999 and won Super Bowl XXXVII. Sapp was named to six All-Pro teams and seven Pro Bowls.

If one were to make a comparison, it would surely look as if Aaron Donald certainly has a great case as arguably the best defensive tackle of all-time.

Edited by Windy Goodloe