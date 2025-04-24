The 2025 NFL draft is almost here and there has been so much excitement surrounding Texas A&M star Shemar Stewart's signing. Apart from his fans, Stewart has been receiving dedicated support from his girlfriend Grace Uribe, who was recently spotted swooning over the defensive end.

On Wednesday, Grace reshared an Instagram post featuring the news of Adidas Football officially announcing the inclusion of Shemar Stewart in its 2025 NFL Rookie class in her story. Gushing over Stewart's picture from Adidas's photoshoot, Grace wrote:

"Look at that smile."

Shemar Stewart's girlfriend Grace swoons over top draft prospect ahead of 2025 NFL draft (Image Credit: Grace/IG)

Along with Shemar Stewart, the NFL Rookie class of Adidas Football also included top draft prospects like Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Jalen Walker, Nic Scourton and many more. These rookies would be joining an established roster, which also includes NFL superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Garrett Wilson.

The NFL teams might face some dilemma between Shemar Stewart's physical attributes and his questionable sack totals. In 37 career games with the Aggies, Steward had scored a total of just 4.5 sacks. For a 267-pound and 6-foot-5 build, in addition to an impressive 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, his stats don't match with his potential.

But despite that, NFL Network's analyst Daniel Jeremiah felt that Steward would easily be "the most polarizing edge rusher." During an interview with NBC News on Monday, Jeremiah made his feelings clear about Stewart and said:

"He is the ultimate example of traits versus production. He has got all kinds of twitch, he’s explosive, he’s disruptive. He just hasn’t been able to finish, to compile sacks."

Ex-NFL star Chris Simms crowned Shemar Stewart as 'safest pick' of 2025 NFL draft

Throughout the offseason, Shemar Stewart has been in the limelight for being the most-discussed first-round draft prospect. While there have been critics who have reflected on a negative draft future, former NFL star Chris Simms found Steward as one of the "safest picks" of the 2025 NFL draft. Sharing his take on the same, in an episode of his podcast, Simms said:

“You’re not going to have to worry about him being physically overmatched. The ceiling has a chance to be one of the greatest players in the history of football — that’s the talent and physical makeup the guy has."

Apart from Chris Simms, ex-NFL general manager Mike Mayock also made his support clear for Shemar Stewart. Earlier this month, Mayock vouched for Steward to the Pittsburgh Steelers in case they end up passing on the quarterback spot in the first round.

