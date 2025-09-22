"Looking like Boulder City Barbie," "Can't defend this": Mark Davis flamed by fans for donning pink wig while surprising A'ja Wilson on her 4th MVP

Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis had a very unusual way of congratulating WNBA star A'ja Wilson on her latest achievement. The Aces center was honored with the MVP title for the fourth time in her career. She previously won this award back in 2020, 2022, and the 2024 season.Mark Davis decided to congratulate A'ja Wilson on her achievement in a peculiar fashion. According to a post shared on social media, we see the Raiders owner donning a pink wig while holding a bouquet of pink flowers. Davis posed for a photo beside Wilson as she held onto her MVP trophy with a smile on her face.However, fans took to social media to flame Davis for wearing a pink wig to congratulate the WNBA star.FUNKYBADCHAD @funkybadchadLINK@LasVegasLocally Looking like Boulder City BarbieStackN Boxes @noxqsezzLINK@LasVegasLocally Raiders are cooked, this ain’t it MD it matches the play on the field thobigraida530 @mistajoe77LINK@LasVegasLocally You can't defend this crapMing Dynasty 2.0 @gao_2LINK@LasVegasLocally Worst owner in the NFLRaider4life @Raiders4life77LINK@LasVegasLocally That’s why we lose all the timesoda @sodaposting_LINK@LasVegasLocally he should spent less money on wigs and more money on o-linemenThe Aces drafted A'ja Wilson with the first overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft. Since then, she has won two WNBA titles with the team while also being honored as the league's Defensive Player of the Year three times. So far, she has played in 267 regular-season games while averaging 2.0 offensive rebounds, 7.4 defensive rebounds, and 21.4 points per game.Wilson came forward to share her feelings about winning the league MVP for the fourth time ahead of their semifinal Game 1 against the Indiana Fever.&quot;It's not going to hit me until the end of the season honestly,&quot; Wilson said as per Sports Inquirer. &quot;It is truly a blessing to be where I am. I don't think I could ever put into words how special this moment is. My name is in the history books forever.&quot;How well is Mark Davis' Raiders performing this season?Mark Davis inherited the Raiders after his dad passed away in 2011. However, the team has just qualified for the postseason twice so far during his tenure as the owner.This season, the Raiders kicked things off with a Week 1 victory over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. However, they suffered a 9-20 loss at home last week at the hands of the Chargers. On Sunday, they took on the Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Unfortunately, they ended up extending their losing streak to two games after a 41-24 defeat.Mark Davis and his team hired Pete Carroll as the head coach this season to help achieve success on the field. Will the Raiders be able to qualify for the playoffs this year and potentially compete for the Super Bowl?