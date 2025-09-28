  • home icon
  "Looking like Derrick Henry out there": NFL fans react to Josh Allen and Khalil Shakir's 43 yard TD vs Saints

"Looking like Derrick Henry out there": NFL fans react to Josh Allen and Khalil Shakir's 43 yard TD vs Saints

By Nishant
Published Sep 28, 2025 18:22 GMT
New Orleans Saints v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
New Orleans Saints v Buffalo Bills (Credits: Getty)

The Buffalo Bills' offense continued its dominant run under Josh Allen against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The reigning NFL MVP threw a dart at wide receiver Khalil Shakir in the fifth minute. The wide receiver ran down the field while dodging blockers and avoiding tackles for a 43-yard touchdown.

The Bills shared the clip of the play on X.

"Talk about YAC ‼️," the Bills tweeted.
Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to the astonishing play from the Bills' QB-WR duo.

"Shakir looking like Derrick Henry out there," a fan said.
"Khalil Shakir’s hips don’t lie," another fan said.
A few fans made fascinating remarks about Shakir's run and even compared him to a music legend.

"Someone said this man runs like a bad toddler and I’ll never unsee it," one fan said.
"SHAKIRAAAA," another fan said.
"No receiver has better contact-balance and you can't prove me other wise," one fan said.
Some fans were concerned about Shakir's celebration.

"Amazing play. Stop flipping the ball right at the goal line. Shit was way to close," a fan said.
Josh Allen and Co. have scored 30+ points in each of their three games this season, and they are on track to keep the streak alive against the Saints as well. The defense has been a concern, but the offense has always managed to score enough to give the team a 3-0 start to the season.

Allen finished the first quarter with five completions of five passes for 103 yards and one touchdown. Shakir's only reception accounted for 43 yards. James Cook has been the best rusher for Buffalo, charting 8 carries for 41 yards and one touchdown.

Can Josh Allen march the Bills to a 4-0 record?

The Bills took the lead in the fifth minute of the game courtesy of a wonderful play from Josh Allen and Khalil Shakir. However, the defense allowed a touchdown just four minutes later. The Saints' Kendre Miller rushed for an 18-yard touchdown to equalize.

Bills' James Cook sneaked in for a one-yard touchdown to restore the team's lead with less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter. It might be the same story for the rest of the game as well. The Saints are coming off a 0-3 record and might not be able to get a win at Highmark Stadium either. However, if the Bills' defense continues to let them down, New Orleans might pull off a miracle.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

