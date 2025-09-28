"Looking like Derrick Henry out there": NFL fans react to Josh Allen and Khalil Shakir's 43 yard TD vs Saints

The Buffalo Bills' offense continued its dominant run under Josh Allen against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The reigning NFL MVP threw a dart at wide receiver Khalil Shakir in the fifth minute. The wide receiver ran down the field while dodging blockers and avoiding tackles for a 43-yard touchdown.The Bills shared the clip of the play on X.&quot;Talk about YAC ‼️,&quot; the Bills tweeted.Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to the astonishing play from the Bills' QB-WR duo.&quot;Shakir looking like Derrick Henry out there,&quot; a fan said.Ⓙⓔⓡⓔⓜⓨ @AR27iseliteLINK@BuffaloBills @paramount Shakir looking like Derrick Henry out there.&quot;Khalil Shakir’s hips don’t lie,&quot; another fan said.Jason Hagholm @JHagholm1LINK@BuffaloBills @paramount Khalil Shakir’s hips don’t lieA few fans made fascinating remarks about Shakir's run and even compared him to a music legend.&quot;Someone said this man runs like a bad toddler and I’ll never unsee it,&quot; one fan said.not me (a bills fan) @emtontiLINK@BuffaloBills @paramount Someone said this man runs like a bad toddler and I’ll never unsee it&quot;SHAKIRAAAA,&quot; another fan said.BillsOnReal @BillsOnRealLINK@BuffaloBills @paramount SHAKIRAAAA&quot;No receiver has better contact-balance and you can't prove me other wise,&quot; one fan said.ZAS Designs @ZASDesignssLINK@BuffaloBills @paramount No receiver has better contact-balance and you can't prove me other wiseSome fans were concerned about Shakir's celebration.&quot;Amazing play. Stop flipping the ball right at the goal line. Shit was way to close,&quot; a fan said.JustSeancy @JustSeancyLINK@BuffaloBills @paramount Amazing play Stop flipping the ball right at the goal line. Shit was way to closeJosh Allen and Co. have scored 30+ points in each of their three games this season, and they are on track to keep the streak alive against the Saints as well. The defense has been a concern, but the offense has always managed to score enough to give the team a 3-0 start to the season.Allen finished the first quarter with five completions of five passes for 103 yards and one touchdown. Shakir's only reception accounted for 43 yards. James Cook has been the best rusher for Buffalo, charting 8 carries for 41 yards and one touchdown.Can Josh Allen march the Bills to a 4-0 record?The Bills took the lead in the fifth minute of the game courtesy of a wonderful play from Josh Allen and Khalil Shakir. However, the defense allowed a touchdown just four minutes later. The Saints' Kendre Miller rushed for an 18-yard touchdown to equalize.Bills' James Cook sneaked in for a one-yard touchdown to restore the team's lead with less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter. It might be the same story for the rest of the game as well. The Saints are coming off a 0-3 record and might not be able to get a win at Highmark Stadium either. However, if the Bills' defense continues to let them down, New Orleans might pull off a miracle.