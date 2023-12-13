Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders injury report for Week 15 TNF: Latest on Keenan Allen, Davante Adams and more

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, with both teams coming off a disappointing 5-8 record.

The Chargers are coming off a playoff appearance, while the Raiders had high expectations after signing Jimmy Garoppolo. Nothing has gone to expectation for either team as they largely battle to avoid last place in the AFC West.

Neither team is eliminated from the playoffs, but it's difficult to imagine them winning the next four games and sneak in with eight losses.

However, each team has major injuries to deal with, with several star players set to be on the sidelines.

Week 15 Thursday Night Football: Chargers vs Raiders injury report

Both eams are dealing with injuries, but some are a bit more substantial than others.

Several big stars are either questionable or will be inactive for the prime time matchup. Here are the official injury reports for both teams.

Los Angeles Chargers injury report

The Chargers just lost Justin Herbert for the rest of the season, so naturally, he's not going to play on Thursday. Other injuries include:

Keenan Allen, WR, Heel

Gerald Everett, TE, Hip

Kenneth Murray, LB, Shoulder

Joshua Palmer, WR, Knee

Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, Ankle

Keenan Allen has been out of practice all week, so it doesn't look good for his chances this week.

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Maxx Crosby is a player to watch here. The defensive end hasn't practiced at all this week with a knee injury. He's joined on the report by:

Josh Jacobs, RB, Quad

Andre James, C, Ankle

Kolton Miller, OT, Shoulder

Adam Butler, DT, Ankle

Running back Josh Jacobs is also one to monitor, as he's been a no participant in practice this week as well.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders live

Will Josh Jacobs play this week?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers take the field on the weekly Thursday Night Football game. For the last couple of seasons, those have exclusively been on Amazon Prime, and that's not changing this week.

At 8:15 p.m., the two teams will take the field for kick-off. The only location the game is streaming is on Amazon. You won't find it on live television.

Here are the full details of the game:

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Be sure to get to Amazon on time so you don't miss a second of the action.