Louis Riddick compares draws bold comparison between Ashton Jeanty and NFL legend Emmitt Smith

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick made a striking comparison between Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. Riddick believes Jeanty possesses Smith's vision and power but adds a new dimension with his breakaway speed.

Ad

Riddick is a former NFL player and executive turned ESPN draft analyst.

In an ESPN article published on Saturday, Riddick included Jeanty in his list of can't-miss prospects.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Think Emmitt Smith with breakaway home run speed," Riddick said. "That's Jeanty. He has it all: great vision and instincts to find rushing lanes, a low center of gravity and supernatural strength in his lower body and core to break arm tackles with ease."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State - Source: Imagn

Riddick's assessment comes after Jeanty's historic final collegiate season, where he rushed for 2,601 yards — just 28 yards shy of Barry Sanders' NCAA record —and scored 29 touchdowns.

Ad

Cowboys might be eyeing Ashton Jeanty

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

While Louis Riddick sees clear parallels to the Dallas Cowboys legend, Ashton Jeanty has embraced the comparison. He acknowledged it during the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Ad

"People say I'm a more explosive Emmitt Smith, so I'm going to go with that," Jeanty said in February, via SI.

As a Frisco, Texas native, he has expressed interest in playing for the Cowboys, who hold the 12th overall pick in the upcoming draft.

However, Smith pushed back against the idea of Dallas drafting Jeanty.

"If he comes to the Cowboys right now, he's going to get beat up," Smith said on Tuesday, via Athlon Sports. "I don't think we're ready. We don't have the right mindset. We don't have the right commitments."

Ad

Despite Smith's concerns, NFL scouts remain high on Jeanty's potential. According to NFL.com's report on Friday, he earned a Next Gen Stats prospect score of 95, the highest grade among all prospects in this year's draft class. His 7.15 mark from NFL.com ranks between Pro Bowl talent and perennial All-Pro categories.

Jeanty's stellar college résumé includes capturing the Doak Walker Award (the country's best running back) and the Maxwell Award (player of the year). He paced the NCAA with 2,750 all-purpose yards. He averaged 185.8 rushing yards per game — the highest FBS figure since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2000.

Ad

The NFL.com scouting report highlighted Jeanty's rare combination of skills: "Creates yardage with a rare trio of wiggle, power and speed" and "Had runs of 50-plus yards in nine of his 14 games in 2024."

With the NFL draft beginning on Thursday, Jeanty is projected as a high first-round pick. Riddick and NFL analysts have identified potential landing spots, including the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, the Chicago Bears at No. 10 or potentially the Cowboys at No. 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.