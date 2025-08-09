Louis Riddick drops 3-word reaction for Abdul Carter's debut with Giants

It didn’t take long for Abdul Carter to catch the attention of one of football’s most respected voices.
During the New York Giants’ preseason opener Saturday against Buffalo, ESPN analyst and former NFL executive Louis Riddick offered a three-word assessment on X.
"Abdul Carter looking 💨!!!” Riddick wrote.
The moment marked a public endorsement of a player the Giants drafted third in April after his standout career at Penn State, where he tallied 68 tackles last fall.
Transitioning to the NFL meant a sharp learning curve, but Carter attacked the process with veteran-level habits. He became a fixture at the facility by 7 a.m., long before the first whistle, meeting with outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen to drill technique and footwork.
His early-day routine included extra work on hand placement, leverage and stance variation, habits he credited with helping him adjust quickly to NFL tempo, according to the New York Times.
Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has made it clear that Carter’s early work is paying off. The rookie has been tested in different packages. These include rushing from a two-point stance, setting the edge in a three-point stance and even dropping into shallow zones.
“He finds ways to get to the football,” Bowen said. “He’s got a natural feel to dip, to lean, to bend.”
Abdul Carter showcases pre-game confidence with social media declaration
The buildup to Saturday’s game had its own small piece of theater. On Friday night, Abdul Carter used his own X account to post “One sleep.”
Against Buffalo, the Giants opened with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson directing a methodical drive capped by a 53-yard Graham Gano field goal.
First-round pick Jaxson Dart followed with an 80-yard march of his own, highlighted by a 29-yard touchdown strike to Lil’Jordan Humphrey and a 19-yard scramble. Buffalo answered later with Mitch Trubisky’s touchdown pass to Dawson Knox
For Carter, the stat sheet from his first appearance may matter less than the impression he left.
Coach Brian Daboll is under pressure following consecutive losing seasons, and the defense is seeking to establish an identity. The Giants are counting on the rookie’s speed and work ethic to translate into game-changing plays when the regular season arrives.
