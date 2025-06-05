Louis Riddick makes his thoughts known on Cam Ward after Titans QB got kicked from office

Cam Ward is looking forward to proving his worth for the Tennessee Titans. The ex-Miami quarterback was the first pick of this year's NFL draft. Ward has showcased a lot of enthusiasm heading into his rookie campaign and It resulted in him being kicked out of the Titans' office for reportedly spending too much time there.

On Monday, NFL analyst Louis Riddick shared his thoughts on Cam Ward's enthusiasm. He praised the rookie quarterback and believes that his leadership skills will help the Titans thrive on the field.

"I think the thing that you're going to see with Cam Ward, as the season goes on, as his career progresses, is that this guy is a football savant.....," Riddick said. "I love the kid...... and he is a stone-cold killer of a leader, and I think that's exactly what Tennessee needed."

NFL on ESPN @NFL on ESPN "This guy is a football savant. ... He is a stone-cold killer of a leader, and I think that's exactly what Tennessee needed." @LRiddickESPN has high praise for Cam Ward heading into Year https://x.com/ESPNNFL/status/1930373277895041425

Riddick is not the only one to talk about Ward's enthusiasm. On Tuesday, Titans coach Brian Callahan shared how he believes the rookie needs to tone it down to prepare for the long season ahead.

"I had that conversation (with him). You know, everybody always starts out, out of the gate pretty hot," Callahan said. "But you start to get into an actual routine, and you understand how long of the season it is, and the marathon that it is for young players. From the time they finish the college season, the time they finish in the NFL season."

"I've made that point again. It's not telling him what to do, I'm just making the point that there's a lot ahead of him that he's not aware of yet.... So they learn, they figure it out. Let's try to help them and give them advice and point it out again. But I have no problem, guys trying to get the work in."

Titans QB Will Levis shares his take on quarterback situation after Cam Ward's arrival

In 2023, the team drafted Will Levis with the 33rd pick. After serving as a third-string QB behind Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis, he was named the team's QB1 last season.

However, things did not turn out well for the Titans as they finished with a disappointing 3-14 record, shaking their faith in Levis' abilities. This led them to acquire Cam Ward. In May, he shared his thoughts on Ward being the projected starter in 2025.

"#Titans Will Levis: Anyone that's ever been in my situation know it sucks. I'm just trying you to do my best to keep a positive mindset and play QB when I'm asked to play."

Turron Davenport @Turron Davenport #Titans Will Levis : Anyone that's ever been in my situation knows it sucks. I'm just trying to do my best to keep a positive mindset and play QB when I'm asked to play. https://x.com/TDavenport_NFL/status/1927787087060676626

The Titans begin their 2025 schedule with a season opener against the Denver Broncos in September.

