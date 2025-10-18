  • home icon
  Louis Riddick responds after backlash on Brian Branch "hit piece" in NFL now-deleted video

Louis Riddick responds after backlash on Brian Branch "hit piece" in NFL now-deleted video

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 18, 2025 01:47 GMT
Louis Riddick responds after backlash on Brian Branch &quot;hit piece&quot; in NFL now-deleted video
Louis Riddick responds after backlash on Brian Branch "hit piece" in NFL now-deleted video

ESPN's Louis Riddick has responded to the backlash on the now-deleted Brian Branch video by NFL Films. On Thursday, they released their latest "NFL Turning Point" video highlighting the Week 7 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions.

However, the video, which was narrated by Louis Riddick, was heavily criticized after it was viewed as an alleged "hit piece" on the Lions safety. The ESPN analyst shared a statement on X regarding the situation.

"The Detroit Lions organization is one that I have nothing but respect for. Ownership, Head Coach, General Manager, and players," Riddick tweeted. "Fast forward to this week, the 'Turning Point' episode that was voiced by me recently that covered the Chiefs/Lions game didn't come across the way it should have.
Trending
"The intent is to collaboratively, as a group, document the events of game, Good and bad. There is NEVER an intent to do a 'hit piece' on anyone or any team. That being said, I can see how the short clip that was posted could be taken as an attempt to cast the #Lions or Brian Branch in a calculated, unfavorable manner. I don't want to be a part of that. I will be sure to make certain that anything that has my name attached to it will never again leave room for it to be interpreted that way in the future."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After the Chiefs defeated the Lions on Sunday, Brian Branch got into a fight with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

This resulted in a big tussle taking place on the field, following which Lions coach Dan Campbell apologized for the safety's behavior. The league also suspended Branch for their upcoming game against the Bucs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown shares his thoughts on the video shared by NFL Films targeting Brian Branch

On Friday, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown shared his thoughts on the clip about Branch by NFL Films.

He expressed his confusion with the content of the video and showcased his support for his teammate after what took place on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Yeah, I thought that video was crazy," St. Brown said. "I don't know why it was released, reasoning behind it. I don't know if it was a trick or mockery. I clicked the NFL page and I didn't know it was actually them, and it was. Like I said, I don't know the reasoning why they posted it, what they got out of that.
"Brian Branch is an awesome dude. In the building, he's one of the nicest dude. He's quiet. You never see him really get mad. ... He made a mistake and he knows it and he apologized. I don't know why it's still getting dragged along. But yeah, that video was- I don't think that video was right."
The Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 20 at 7:00 pm ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

