"That is beyond classless": Fans call out NFL for "smear campaign" on Brian Branch with questionable post on Lions safety

Fans are unhappy with a now-deleted clip that the NFL posted regarding Lions safety Brian Branch. During their Week 6 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, he got into a post-game fight, which resulted in him receiving a one-game suspension.In the video shared by NFL Films, it showcased a few moments that Brian Branch had against the Chiefs. According to &quot;The Detroit Times&quot;, the narration made it feel like a &quot;smear campaign&quot; against the cornerback.Fans expressed their displeasure with the video and called out the league for trying to ridicule the Detroit Lions star.Spencer Raxter @SpenmoraxLINKLmfaooo the @NFL and @NFLFilms ran and then subsequently deleted an entire smear campaign on Brian Branch’s name. This is honestly pretty crazy how far they’re going to try to show that they don’t favor the Chiefs I’ve other teams. How much are they paying you to slander aLionsWingsBreakdowns @ivans_LWBLINK@Spenmorax @SpeakEZsports_ @NFL @NFLFilms They literally praised Pat Mahomes taunting BB in that video after saying there is a league wide crackdown on taunting. That is beyond classless. Im speechless.Static_Sriracha @SrirachaStaticLINK@Spenmorax @NFL @NFLFilms Honestly it makes it look more egregious. On what planet did they think this wouldn’t look bad?𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝟑𝟒𝟒 𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 @Section344LionsLINKNFL deleted the Brian Branch video. Unbelievable. Such a weird situation this whole thing has been. @LRiddickESPN and @NFL should be ashamed of themselves. Even posting that was insane, but the editing &amp;amp;amp; tone was in such poor form. A blatant smear attempt. Truly embarrassing.Ralphie @Greensheet6LINK@_MLFootball what happens when nfl rigs games for the swiftiesAnthony Adams @AAdams71626LINK@Spenmorax @NFL @NFLFilms Equivalent to being bullied in school while teachers look the other way. Frustrated you take matters into your own hands, get quickly punished, then the school sends a letter to everyone to show what a bad apple you are. SHAME ON YOU @NFLIn the second quarter of the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes taunted Brian Branch after scoring a rushing touchdown. This left fans furious with the officials for not giving the three-time Super Bowl champion a taunting penalty.The game ended with the Lions suffering a 30-17 loss, ending their four-game winning streak. Branch was visibly frustrated with the result and ended up getting physical with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. This resulted in a big fight breaking out on the field.In the post-game press conference, the safety admitted his childish behavior and stated that he should not have gotten violent. However, he also tried defending his actions by claiming that he was being &quot;bullied&quot; by the Chiefs players on the field, which resulted in him losing his temper.Lions coach Dan Campbell apologized to the Chiefs for Branch's behavior and called his actions &quot;inexcusable.&quot; He also highlighted the importance of staying professional no matter the circumstance on the field. A day after the incident, the NFL decided to suspend the safety for their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Colts star Zaire Franklin defends Brian Branch's actions amid one-game suspensionOn Wednesday, on the &quot;Club 520 Podcast&quot;, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin shared his thoughts on the tussle between Brian Branch and JuJu Smith-Schuster.The Pro Bowler defended the safety, stating that Schuster got what he deserved.&quot;First of all, JuJu needed his a** whooped,&quot; Franklin said (Timestamp-0:05). &quot;Let's just go there, No.1. Him specifically really needs his a** whooped. Bro, he been needing his a** whooped for a minute. Brian Branch doing the work of the Lord. Bro whooped that man's a** bro. Shoutout to him.&quot;The Lions will take on the Bucs on Oct.20. With the league upholding Branch's suspension, there is an air of uncertainty as to who will replace him as the starting safety in the game.