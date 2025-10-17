  • home icon
  NFL
"That is beyond classless": Fans call out NFL for "smear campaign" on Brian Branch with questionable post on Lions safety

"That is beyond classless": Fans call out NFL for "smear campaign" on Brian Branch with questionable post on Lions safety

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 17, 2025 03:36 GMT
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Fans call out NFL for "smear campaign" on Brian Branch with questionable post on Lions safety

Fans are unhappy with a now-deleted clip that the NFL posted regarding Lions safety Brian Branch. During their Week 6 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, he got into a post-game fight, which resulted in him receiving a one-game suspension.

In the video shared by NFL Films, it showcased a few moments that Brian Branch had against the Chiefs. According to "The Detroit Times", the narration made it feel like a "smear campaign" against the cornerback.

Fans expressed their displeasure with the video and called out the league for trying to ridicule the Detroit Lions star.

In the second quarter of the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes taunted Brian Branch after scoring a rushing touchdown. This left fans furious with the officials for not giving the three-time Super Bowl champion a taunting penalty.

The game ended with the Lions suffering a 30-17 loss, ending their four-game winning streak. Branch was visibly frustrated with the result and ended up getting physical with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. This resulted in a big fight breaking out on the field.

In the post-game press conference, the safety admitted his childish behavior and stated that he should not have gotten violent. However, he also tried defending his actions by claiming that he was being "bullied" by the Chiefs players on the field, which resulted in him losing his temper.

Lions coach Dan Campbell apologized to the Chiefs for Branch's behavior and called his actions "inexcusable." He also highlighted the importance of staying professional no matter the circumstance on the field. A day after the incident, the NFL decided to suspend the safety for their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Colts star Zaire Franklin defends Brian Branch's actions amid one-game suspension

On Wednesday, on the "Club 520 Podcast", Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin shared his thoughts on the tussle between Brian Branch and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Pro Bowler defended the safety, stating that Schuster got what he deserved.

"First of all, JuJu needed his a** whooped," Franklin said (Timestamp-0:05). "Let's just go there, No.1. Him specifically really needs his a** whooped. Bro, he been needing his a** whooped for a minute. Brian Branch doing the work of the Lord. Bro whooped that man's a** bro. Shoutout to him."
The Lions will take on the Bucs on Oct.20. With the league upholding Branch's suspension, there is an air of uncertainty as to who will replace him as the starting safety in the game.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
