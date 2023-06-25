Arch Manning, the grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has become a college football star before his career has begun. He started all four years of high school at Isidore Newman and shone all four years, throwing over 8,000 yards and 115 touchdowns.

Arch's stellar play on the field earned him a scholarship to the University of Texas. He made college visits to SMU, Clemson, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Virginia, and Ole Miss before committing to Texas on June 23, 2022.

With the popularity of being a Manning, Arch has the second-highest NIL (name, image, likeliness) value of any college athlete. According to On3.com, Manning had a worth of $3.7 million in March. According to his family, he won't be touching a dime of his earned money until he takes over as the starting quarterback for Texas.

On TikTok, Adam Breneman talked about a report from The Athletic explaining why he won't touch the money yet.

"Arch Manning is worth millions, but he won't be taking a dime of it," said Breneman. "Arch Manning could be one of the highest earners in college football. ON3 gave him an initial valuation of $3.2 million a year. But according to a report from the Athletic, Arch Manning won't be taking a penny of NIL money until he earns the starting job at Texas."

Breneman added:

"Head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about this, he said he's taking zero money from an NIL prospect… It appears that Arch Manning, his grandfather, Archie Manning, is behind the scheme, according to Sarkisian. Archie laid a clear line in the sand saying, ‘No taking NIL money until you claim the starting job’. I love this mindset."

Will Arch Manning win the starting quarterback job at the University of Texas this year?

Arch Manning during Texas Spring Football Game

Will Arch Manning eventually take over as the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback during his freshman year?

As of right now, second-year Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has named Quinn Ewers the starter of the 2023 season after a spring battle between quarterbacks.

During Texas' spring game, Ewers (16/23 195 yards, 1 touchdown) outplayed Manning (5/13 30 yards) and so did other freshman Maalik Murphy.

It might be a good decision for Manning to sit a year to gain more experience and adjust to the transition from high school to college. If Ewers struggles or gets hurt, then Manning could have a chance to see the field in his freshman year.

