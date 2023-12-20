LSU WR Malik Nabers throws major shade at Saints, mulls ‘package deal’ with Jayden Daniels for 2024 NFL Draft

Jayden Daniels is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and life has been good for the LSU quarterback lately. He has won the Heisman Trophy, which is given to the best college football player of the year, and has decided to skip the ReliaQuest Bowl, officially starting his preparation for the NFL Draft.

Although Jayden Daniels is set to be taken on the first night, it's clear that he's not on the same prospect level as Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. That means that he'll be an option for the teams in the middle of the first round, but not those at the top.

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers has decided to throw shade on Jayden Daniels' list of possible teams, and with Nabers also set to be an early-round pick, the chances of recreating their partnership in the NFL are small. And even the wide receiver decided to throw some shade at one specific team due to this situation:

Which teams could draft Jayden Daniels? New York teams a bigger possibility than the Saints

While Daniels is not going to be touted as an elite prospect such as Williams or Maye, there's still a ton of value in drafting him. He developed massively during his final year at LSU and is a good prospect.

The New York Giants won a few games this season and played themselves out of the Williams/Maye sweepstakes. By drafting Jaylen Daniels, they could let him develop as they ride out Daniel Jones' contract before releasing the veteran after the 2024 season. He would make an exciting pick for the franchise.

Another possibility actually use the same stadium. If you're the Jets, what if you get the LSU prospect and let him develop for a year? Imagine if he's learning from Aaron Rodgers before taking over from the veteran in 2025. Stable quarterback play for over a decade would be on the way.

Maybe a last dance for Bill Belichick with Jaylen Daniels going to the Patriots? It's clear at this point how much they need a new quarterback, because there's no way they could go with Mac Jones for another season. He would probably need a bit of time before becoming a starter, but who's better than Belichick to develop a guy with untapped potential?