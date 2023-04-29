As Lukas Van Ness got selected by the Green Bay Packers, Urban Meyer would have been the furthest thing away from his mind. Here he was, a first-round selection by one of the most storied NFL franchises, and all he wanted to do was celebrate. So did his family and friends.

But in that celebratory moment, something happened that caught the attention of eagle-eyed NFL fans. Lukas Van Ness was with his girlfriend Frankie Kmet. She hugged the player and then proceeded to embrace with his father, Jason Van Ness, who was also standing to one side. As they embraced, Lukas Van Ness' dad took the opportunity to cheekily pat her on the bottom.

The video went viral and you can watch it below.

Caution: Some viewers may find the video objectionable and/or NSFW

The incident did not go unnoticed and NFL fans had some choice comments over the incident on social media. They compared it to the infamous grinding video of former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer a couple of seasons back. Here is a selection of some of the responses.

Why did Urban Meyer get dragged into the conversation about Lukas Van Ness' father?

Since Lukas Van Ness' father was seen touching another woman who is not his wife, comparisons were made to former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer.

Urban Meyer, after losing a match as he frequently did as an NFL coach, was caught in a public setting with a woman later identified as Cayman Nebraska. She was seen grinding on him as he sat on a bar stool. She is not his wife.

Caution: Some viewers may find the video objectionable and/or NSFW

Another incident to which Lukas Van Ness' dad was also repeatedly compared in the tweets above was with J.J. McCarthy's father. J.J. McCarthy is a college football quarterback who plays for the Michigan Wolverines.

After a recent win by their team, his family was caught celebrating in the stands. In the video, his father is seen touching the bottom of the woman next to him, who is presumably the young quarterback's girlfriend.

Caution: Some viewers may find the video objectionable and/or NSFW

In all these cases, older men related to sports were caught allegedly acting inappropriately in public settings. However, we do not know the full background and story of all these incidents, so we are not here to judge. But social media users certainly seem to have found a common thread running through all these lapses.

