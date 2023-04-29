Who is Lukas Van Ness' dad Jason? Wild a** slap video of Packers DE's father goes viral at NFL Draft 2023

When Lukas Van Ness was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft 2023 by the Green Bay Packers, his father Jason was naturally ecstatic. For any college football player to make it into the NFL is no mean feat. But doing so in the first round and going to a storied franchise like the Packers is undoubtedly a big deal.

As the news broke in the household, there was pandemonium all round. Every family member was beside themselves as Lukas Van Ness took the phone call. His father standing next to him had to separate a young person who was hugging the now-NFL player. But one of his acts, which raised eyebrows, was when his son's girlfriend came to hug him.

Lukas Van Ness' girlfriend is Frankie Kmet. She is the sister of NFL player and now her boyfriend's division rival, the Chicago Bears. As she hugged her boyfriend's father, he patted her twice on the backside. Watch the video below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pride of Acadiana @CJ55140699 Lukas Van Ness’s dad sneaking in a quick 2 piece out here on national tv??? Lukas Van Ness’s dad sneaking in a quick 2 piece out here on national tv??? https://t.co/Q2gkel6PsQ

Who is Lukas Van Ness' father Jason?

Not unlike his son, Jason Van Ness also has some sports connections. But they are not directly on the field, where he lets his son do the talking.

He is a sports chiropractor and runs a clinic in Barrington, Illinois. While the latest promotional videos are 11 years old, he still identifies his profession on his Twitter handle @JasonVN123. Here is a sample promotional video.

Lukas Van Ness was also born in the same city of Barringon on July 6, 2001. His mother is Leanna Van Ness.

The Van Ness family has ensured that both their sons play football. Lukas is, of course, now more well known as he is a first-round pick and will soon play in the NFL. But even his younger brother Devan Van Ness plays for Barrington High School, based on the latest reports. Their sister is Hanna Van Ness.

In summation, Jason Van Ness has sporting connections from his profession and now his son is an NFL player. Lukas is dating Frankie Kmet, who herself is the sister of NFL player Cole Kmet. His brother is reportedly also a high school football player.

Whatever happens to Lukas Van Ness in the future, and we are sure to hear more about him, the Van Ness family might be the next big name in the sporting arena. Dad Jason will just hope that the next time their names are called, it is not because of something like he did this time.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes