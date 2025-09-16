Luther Burden's GF Kendall turns heads at Lions game in custom outfit alongside Simone Biles cheering for Bears

Chicago wide receiver Luther Burden III’s girlfriend, Kendall Minglae, was at the Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions in a stylish outfit. She posted four photos from the stadium on her Instagram feed.In one, she is posing near the field wearing a white tube top with black numbers and light blue jeans. In another, Kendall is seen talking to Burden on the sidelines. One photo features her smiling with Simone Biles, who’s married to NFL player Jonathan Owens. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit, the Lions beat the Bears 52-21.The couple has been together since 2023 and often shares personal moments on Instagram. They run a YouTube channel called Luther &amp; Kendall, with more than 6000 subscribers, where they vlog their life together.In his first two 2025 NFL games, Luther Burden III had a quiet start. In Week 1 against the Vikings, he caught one pass but lost three yards on the play. In Week 2 against the Lions, he had one catch for five yards. He did not score any touchdowns in either game and has not had any rushing attempts or fumbles. The Bears lost both games, including 27-24 to the Vikings.Luther Burden's GF Kendall cheered for him during 2025 NFL draftAfter Luther Burden III was drafted by the Chicago Bears 39th in the second round this year, he and his girlfriend, Kendall Minglae, jumped on the “Bear Down” TikTok trend to celebrate. Luther teamed up with Kendall for a fun video that showed off their excitement.In a separate Instagram post, Kendall posted a separate picture with Luther and wrote:&quot;Next Chapter,&quot; she wrote along with the hashtag &quot;Beardown.&quot;To which, Luther commented with three heart emojis.Source: (Via Instagram/ @minglaee)Next up, the Bears will play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Bears are still searching for their first win, while the Cowboys are 1-1.