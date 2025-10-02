  • home icon
  "Mac Jones deserves QB1": NFL fans react to Brock Purdy being ruled out ahead of TNF clash vs Rams

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 02, 2025 04:19 GMT
NFL fans react to Brock Purdy being ruled out ahead of TNF clash vs Rams
Mac Jones will once again take over as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers for Thursday night's game against the Rams. According to a tweet by NFL insider Ari Meirov, Kyle Shanahan's team has ruled out Purdy, WR Ricky Pearsall, and WR Jauan Jennings for this week's showdown because of injuries.

"The #49ers ruled out QB Brock Purdy (toe), WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) and WR Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs) for Thusday night vs. the #Rams. Mac Jones will start," Meirov wrote.
Fans shared their thoughts about Jones continuing as the starting quarterback of the 49ers.

Before the start of the season, the 49ers provided Brock Purdy with a five-year contract extension worth $265 million. He injured his toe during the Week 1 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The quarterback missed the next two games before returning during last week's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars. Purdy completed 22 of 38 passes attempted for 309 yards and two passing touchdowns. He complained about discomfort in his toe after the game, resulting in the team taking no chances with his injury and bringing in Mac Jones on Thursday.

Jones began his NFL journey with the Patriots in 2021. He spent three seasons with them before serving as Trevor Lawrence's backup on the Jaguars last season. So far, he has played in two games for the 49ers and won both of them. The quarterback has recorded 563 yards and four touchdowns passing.

Mac Jones shares his thoughts on facing the Rams in Week 5

During the team's press conference, Mac Jones came forward to share his thoughts about playing against the Rams on Thursday night.

The quarterback complimented Sean McVay's defense before expressing his excitement about the game.

"I thin just the way they play their mindset, there's always 11 guys on the screen and they have a great defensive line," Jones said. "They play a lot of different schemes. They do a lot of stuff but do it well. So, it's going to be a challenge and been impressed with them. So, can't wait to go against them."
The 49ers have a 3-1 record heading into Week 5, thanks to two wins under Mac Jones. Their game against the Rams will be played at SoFi Stadium and will be broadcast on Prime Video and NFL+ at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Priyam Hazarika

