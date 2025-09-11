"He's not as good an athlete": Greg Cosell gives verdict on Mac Jones' outlook after Brock Purdy injury setback

NFL analyst Greg Cossell has talked about Mac Jones starting for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. QB1 Brock Purdy suffered an injury during their 13-17 season-opening victory against the Seattle Seahawks.Speaking on &quot;95.7 The Game,&quot; Cosell said that Mac Jones' game is similar to Brock Purdy's. However, he also highlighted that he is not at the same level.&quot;Well, I think in may ways, he (Mac Jones) is stylistically similar to Purdy, other than the fact that he's not as good an athlete as Purdy,&quot; Cosell said. &quot;But I think when you put him in the context of this offense, and that's all we can do, bceause that what he's going to be doing.&quot;&quot;He is a timing rhythm player. He can execute the kinds of throws that are asked to be made in this offense. Now he hasn't. He obviously played last year and had some ups and some downs, which was to be expected, he was in a pretty dysfunctional situation. So I'm not going to sit here and tell you he's going to come out and be unbelievable and wow and special.&quot;Brock Purdy injured his left shoulder and toes during their showdown against the Seahawks. He completed 26 of the 35 passes he attempted for 277 yards and two touchdowns to help his team secure the win.49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Purdy's injury on Wednesday, stating that he might miss multiple weeks.NFL analyst shares his thoughts on Mac Jones potentially starting for the 49ers in Week 2Kyle Shanahan's team takes on the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sept. 14. With Purdy potentially out with an injury, Mac Jones is predicted to take over the QB1 and lead the offense in Week 2.NFL analyst Chase Senior expressed his confidence in Jones' ability to lead the offense. However, he also expressed concerns about the 49ers' O-line and their ability to protect the quarterback.&quot;I like Mac Jones and think he's more than capable of running Kyle Shanahan's offense, BUT he has no mobility and him behind THIS 49ers offensive line really concerns me,&quot; Senior said in a tweet on X.Jones began his NFL journey with the Patriots in 2021. Last season, he played for the Jaguars as the backup to Trevor Lawrence. The quarterback saw time in 10 games and recorded 1,672 yards and eight TDs passing.