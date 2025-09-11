  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He's not as good an athlete": Greg Cosell gives verdict on Mac Jones' outlook after Brock Purdy injury setback

"He's not as good an athlete": Greg Cosell gives verdict on Mac Jones' outlook after Brock Purdy injury setback

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 11, 2025 03:28 GMT
Greg Cosell gives verdict on Mac Jones
Greg Cosell gives verdict on Mac Jones' outlook after Brock Purdy injury setback

NFL analyst Greg Cossell has talked about Mac Jones starting for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. QB1 Brock Purdy suffered an injury during their 13-17 season-opening victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ad

Speaking on "95.7 The Game," Cosell said that Mac Jones' game is similar to Brock Purdy's. However, he also highlighted that he is not at the same level.

"Well, I think in may ways, he (Mac Jones) is stylistically similar to Purdy, other than the fact that he's not as good an athlete as Purdy," Cosell said. "But I think when you put him in the context of this offense, and that's all we can do, bceause that what he's going to be doing."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He is a timing rhythm player. He can execute the kinds of throws that are asked to be made in this offense. Now he hasn't. He obviously played last year and had some ups and some downs, which was to be expected, he was in a pretty dysfunctional situation. So I'm not going to sit here and tell you he's going to come out and be unbelievable and wow and special."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Brock Purdy injured his left shoulder and toes during their showdown against the Seahawks. He completed 26 of the 35 passes he attempted for 277 yards and two touchdowns to help his team secure the win.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Purdy's injury on Wednesday, stating that he might miss multiple weeks.

NFL analyst shares his thoughts on Mac Jones potentially starting for the 49ers in Week 2

Kyle Shanahan's team takes on the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sept. 14. With Purdy potentially out with an injury, Mac Jones is predicted to take over the QB1 and lead the offense in Week 2.

Ad

NFL analyst Chase Senior expressed his confidence in Jones' ability to lead the offense. However, he also expressed concerns about the 49ers' O-line and their ability to protect the quarterback.

"I like Mac Jones and think he's more than capable of running Kyle Shanahan's offense, BUT he has no mobility and him behind THIS 49ers offensive line really concerns me," Senior said in a tweet on X.
Ad

Jones began his NFL journey with the Patriots in 2021. Last season, he played for the Jaguars as the backup to Trevor Lawrence. The quarterback saw time in 10 games and recorded 1,672 yards and eight TDs passing.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications