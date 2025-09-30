  • home icon
“Mac Jones plays better”: NFL fans react as Brock Purdy lands on 49ers injury report ahead of Week 5 game vs. Rams

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Sep 30, 2025 11:38 GMT
NFL fans react as Brock Purdy lands on 49ers injury report ahead of Week 5 game vs. Rams
NFL fans react as Brock Purdy lands on 49ers injury report ahead of Week 5 game vs. Rams (Image source: IMAGN, GETTY)

Brock Purdy is on the 49ers’ injury report. Purdy is dealing with toe soreness, a lingering issue from a turf toe injury that made him miss Weeks 2 and 3. After NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news on Tuesday via X, NFL fans weighed in with their takes.

"Mac Jones plays better!!!," wrote one fan.
Another fan commented, "Getting real sick of all this toe talk in the NFL, fix it Roger.
A third fan wrote, "Shouldn't have played against the Jags, stop the stupidity."

More NFL fans chimed in.

In Week 1 against the Seahawks, he threw for 277 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and ran for 17 yards. He returned in Week 4 against the Jaguars and threw for 309 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, but felt discomfort afterward.

Brock Purdy signed a big contract with the 49ers on May 16. It is a five-year deal worth $265 million, with $182.55 million guaranteed and a $40 million signing bonus. He is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, right behind stars like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

Richard Sherman rips Brock Purdy after 49ers’ 26-21 loss to Jaguars

Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman did not hold back after the team’s 26-21 loss to the Jaguars. He called out quarterback Brock Purdy for his part in the defeat and blamed turnovers and sloppy execution.

On his podcast on Monday, Sherman said Purdy was under pressure but still had chances to make plays:

“The offensive line again, he (Purdy) was under duress, the pockets were collapsing, but he had adequate time.”

Sherman also pointed to dropped passes and Christian McCaffrey not getting enough space to run, saying the 49ers still had a shot to win. He added:

“To turn the ball over 4 times in any game is unacceptable. I’m sure Kyle Shanahan is gonna have his foot deep in a lot of people’s rear ends.”
The 49ers started the 2025 season strong, winning their first three games, beating the Seahawks, Saints and Cardinals.

All the wins were close, with scores like 17-13 and 16-15. But in Week 4, they lost at home to the Jaguars, 21-26. The 49ers are already missing George Kittle, Nick Bosa, and Brandon Aiyuk, making this one of the most injury-hit teams heading into Week 5.

