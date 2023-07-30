Ezekiel Elliot has been seeking a new team ahead of the 2023 NFL season after being released by the Dallas Cowboys.
Several teams have expressed interest in signing the veteran running back in free agency, but the New England Patriots currently appear to be the front runners. He recently visited the franchise to spend some time in New England and discuss a potential new contract.
During his recent visit, Elliot was spotted having dinner in Seaport with Mac Jones. While meeting with the Patriots quarterback to discuss potentially joining the team makes sense, the picture of them dining together went viral with some relatively negative feedback.
Many NFL fans poked fun at the viral picture on Twitter, including some of these top comments:
Many fans poked fun at Mac Jones and Ezekiel Elliot for how awkward they looked with each other in the viral photo. They especially questioned their odd choice to sit on the same side of the table together, each with their backs to the rest of the restaurant and facing the wall.
Several other fans criticized the idea of the Patriots adding Elliot to their roster. While many may feel he's no longer the player that he used to be, which is clearly true based on statistics, he can still be a useful offensive contributor. In fact, he profiles as exactly the type of player the Patriots are currently missing.
Ezekiel Elliot is an ideal fit for Patriots' 2023 needs
Bill Belichick has long been known for preferring a committee approach to his running backs. With the departure of Damien Harris to the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots currently lack depth in the position. Ezekiel Elliot can potentially change that, while also bringing a skillset that Pierre Strong and Ty Montgomery haven't proven capable of.
At this point in the later part of his NFL career, Elliot is most useful as an elite blocker and solid short yardage specialist. He succeeded in both of these roles behind Tony Pollard with the Dallas Cowboys last season. He can play a similar part with Patriots, backing up Rhamondre Stevenson.
Harris averaged ten touches per game appearance with New England last year, so Elliot has a clear path to playing time. His excellent blocking skills are also a trait that Belichick likely desires to help protect Mac Jones in obvious passing situations.