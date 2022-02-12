"My dad is the best trash talker ever" - Mac Jones reveals where he learned to trash talk

Mac Jones had a rookie season to remember for the New England Patriots. Jones finished eighth in the NFL in completion percentage and was in the top five for the bulk of the season.

The 23-year-old may not be the most charismatic presence off the field. But on the gridiron, Jones isn't afraid of trash talk. That stems from his high self-confidence and upbringing.

Mac Jones was interviewed by Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston on Saturday. Jones was asked whether he talked trash on the field during the regular season like he did in this year's Pro Bowl. He admitted to trash-talking during the season. The Patriots' first-round pick also confessed he learned how to do it from his father.

"A little bit, maybe as I get older it'll be better with some more experience," Jones said. "But I joked yesterday my dad is the best trash talker ever. So he taught me everything I know about trash talk. He knows a lot about everything, so that's just one of his many skills that he has."

Jones' willingness to be open about something personal with the media is a sign he's growing more comfortable. As an NFL quarterback, media obligations are often as taxing as obligations on the field.

Jones appears to be more comfortable, and with his father's trash-talking instilled in him, he has a burning competitive spirit Bill Belichick loves in his players.

Mac Jones had a blast at the 2022 Pro Bowl

Mac Jones and Tyreek Hill at the 2022 Pro Bowl

The rookie sensation appeared honored and happy to be a part of the 2022 Pro Bowl roster. The young signal-caller had a microphone on him throughout the game, and his trash talk came through on multiple plays.

The most notable instance was when Jones completed a touchdown pass against Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams practiced against one another in training camps, and Jones was quick to remind Slay of the time he "torched y'all" in one of those camps.

In addition to Jones being an elite pass rusher, we saw him break into elite dance moves by doing the Griddy. In a video tweeted by the NFL on Tuesday, we learned that it was Patrick Mahomes who encouraged him to do the dance before walking out of the tunnel.

Mac Jones figures to be in the Pro Bowl many more times before his career ends. His first season showed a lot of promise, and he'll continue to improve as better personnel around him should start joining the Patriots this offseason.

