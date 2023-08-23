Jerry Jones likely hypes up his Dallas Cowboys every season more than any other NFL owner. He always claims to believe they are legitimate contenders to win a Super Bowl ring every season and isn't afraid to let everyone know about it.

While he found a ton of success in his early years as an owner, his team has failed to meet his outspoken expectations for the past three decades.

Stephen A. Smith may be the one person who has enjoyed the Cowboys' relative struggles more than anyone else. He has been one of the most notorious Cowboys haters in all of sports media, often mocking their shortcomings at every opportunity.

Apparently, Smith's stance on the Cowboys has changed a bit entering the 2023 NFL season after developing a friendly relationship with Jones. Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo is apparently outraged by this, calling out Smith during a recent First Take episode.

"You’re a phony! That is unbelievable, because Jerry Jones takes you in the helicopter once in a while, all of a sudden you like the Cowboys?"

Smith responded:

"Did I say I like the Cowboys? They can get out, okay? When I said what I said is mine, they've suffered enough."

Russo fired back:

"Oh stop, stop! You know this, your love affair with Jerry Jones has got to stop. And this is a guy that's hired Wade Phillips, Jason Garrett, Dave Campo, Barry Switzer. I mean, that's not a Hall of Fame. He fired Landry unceremoniously. They have won two or three playoff games since Jimmie Johnson. Oh, Switzer won a championship, but it was Jimmy's team."

Russo is disgusted with Smith switching sides on the Cowboys after allegedly being bought off by Jones. While Stephen A. Smith declined to confirm the exact reasoning, it's surely a strange decision after his many years of publicly hating on Dallas.

He now apparently wouldn't mind seeing them succeed this year in their quest to win a sixth Super Bowl ring.

Jerry Jones' Super Bowl drought with Cowboys

Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones made an immediate splash when he purchased the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. He quickly fired legendary head coach Tom Landry and traded away running back Herschel Walker, arguably their best player at the time. His controversial plan worked out for him, winning three Super Bowl rings in the next six years.

The issue is that the last one is from 1995, making it nearly 30 years since Jones has won a ring. His Cowboys will try again during the 2023 NFL season, this time with Stephen A. Smith apparently rooting for them.

