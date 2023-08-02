It won't be long before gamers get their hands on Madden 24 and there is a little Peyton Manning nugget that will greet them as well. With the game having its fair share of detractors thus far, there is still hope for some fans that the game will be a better version than last season.

With the game undergoing several changes from the Madden 23 version, another piece of information has dropped and it has fans linking it to Peyton Manning.

In Franchise Mode, gamers can choose to relocate their teams to a host of different cities and countries, with Omaha in the USA being one. This has led many to think that Peyton Manning had something to do with it as "Omaha" was his signature word at the line of scrimmage. One fan said:

"Peyton Manning moving some team to Omaha."

Other fans gave their thoughts on the relocation option for Madden 24.

So it appears that some fans are on board with the Madden 24 relocation feature, while others aren't. Either way, the topic of conversation when the word Omaha comes up is Peyton Manning.

Madden 24 still dividing opinions following trailer release

EJosh Allen is the Madden 24 cover athlete.

With the game releasing its trailer a few weeks ago, naturally, fans have their thoughts on it. Some thought it looked good and was an upgrade on the previous version (Madden 23).

Others thought the game was horrible and feel like the developers didn't do much different with it. There are a host of different features that have been taken out such as Yard Game Mode, the loads of cut scenes and storylines in Face of the Franchise mode has been trimmed down and the tackling has been made to be more realistic with collisions.

Of course, Madden isn't going to please everyone and we are still fairly sure that millions of NFL fans will be purchasing the game.

But with the relocation feature in Franchise Mode, it will ultimately be a personal choice as to whether it's a good idea or not.