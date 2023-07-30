Madden 24 features: EA announces 5 major changes from previous edition

The newest version of the Madden game franchise, Madden 24, will be hitting the shelves sooner rather than later and many fans can't wait. Since the trailer's release, there have been many detractors of the new game, but EA knows it can't please everyone.

Every year, game developers think up ways to make the game better for users and sometimes introduce new features or game modes to help bring in more players.

This year is no exception and Madden 24 will have five major changes to its predecessor Madden 23. NFL YouTuber EricRayweather detailed the five changes on his channel.

#5 - Yard Game mode (got replaced by superstar showdown)

In The Yard, players could take their created player from Face of the Franchise and use it in backyard-style football games of 6 vs. 6.

We aren't sure how many players actually used this, but The Yard won't be in the Madden 24 game as it got replaced by Superstar Showdown. This is a mode when a player takes a Superstar and goes 1v1 or 2v2 with other superstars online in a quick pick-up and play mode.

Josh Allen is the Madden 24 cover athlete.

#4 - Face of the Franchise mode

For most players of the game, the Face of the Franchise mode was a success. But it was more a storyline mode instead of having it as an actual NFL career mode, and fans weren't that fond of the storylines. Well, that has now been changed.

Superstar mode will replace Face of the Franchise mode on the next-gen consoles (PS5 etc). Superstar mode sees the players create an avatar and rise through the ranks from the combine all the way through to eventually being 99 OVR.

#3 - Storylines

In previous versions of Madden, players had to follow a storyline in Face of the Franchise mode regardless of how their career panned out. From cut scenes and getting awards, meeting with general managers, etc., it was a lot.

Well, now all of that has been removed and the cut scenes, etc. only appear when it is relevant to the story. So there will be no needless cut scenes that take time away from playing the game.

In essence, it will be cut down and hopefully make it a better playing experience in Madden 24.

#2 - Old Player Models

Now this one is more of a personal preference, but some players liked the look of the player models in previous games. The players were really big and bulky and we could see the big shoulder pads. Some people weren't fans as some of the models simply didn't look like that player at all.

The Madden developers of the 23 version made the decision to make players appear more life-like and slimmed down. With the pads, they were more streamlined and looked better. We assume that in Madden 24, the developers will again make the players look life-like and not overly bulky.

#1 - Conservative tackle (replaced by wrap tackle)

The conservative tackle is often used by players to safely tackle an opposing player and take them to the ground without going for a big hit to try and make the ball spill free.

That has now been replaced with the 'wrap tackle' in Madden 24. The tackles now look more life-like and players will be contesting a lot more catches. A lot of the new wrap tackles are predicated on players getting their timing right in order to make the tackle or hit stick.

The size of the players also comes into it as a small running back likely won't have a chance against a big defensive lineman.