“NFL doesn't care”- Bugs in Madden 24’s franchise mode has fans calling out league to take stern action about EA

Madden 24 was finally released late last week and some fans are already mad at the game mode.

The video game is very popular for NFL fans to play as their favorite teams online against other players. As well, one game mode that gets played a lot is franchise mode, as fans can take control of an NFL team and help them win the Super Bowl.

However, many NFL fans believe franchise mode is unplayable this year, and they took to Reddit to complain.

As many fans stated, they believe EA Sports is only focused on Madden Ulitmate Team, as fans pay real money to open packs to allow them to improve their team.

This is also not the first time many fans have been disappointed in Madden after it was released, and the hope for many fans is there will be an update to improve it.

In fact, this has been an almost yearly criticism of the game, with fans often wishing there was another option on the market.

Best teams to rebuild with in Madden 24

Although some fans are complaining about Madden 24 franchise mode, some players say the game mode is working just fine.

If the game is working, there are some fun NFL teams to try and rebuild this year in franchise mode. One of the more intriguing teams is the Tennessee Titans who don't have a franchise quarterback, but do have Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins, so fans can either decide to rebuild or go for it.

The other two more popular teams to rebuild are the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals who both have questions at quarterback for the future.

