Madden NFL 24 is still in development, and Electronic Arts has revealed new details about a feature.

On Thursday, the American video game publisher released a new video detailing Franchise Mode, where players get to mold a team however they see fit. Some of the improvements and additions discussed include:

Minigames - these range from passing drills to catching challenges

More trade slots - from three to six, but only up to three players can be part of a package

Expanding Generational Prospects to all positions - even punter

More relocation options

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

YouTuber Big Game Bengal praised the features on his Twitter account, saying:

"This is why I’m actually excited for madden 24 but alright Demario lol"

Big Game Bengal @BengalYouTube This is why I’m actually excited for madden 24 but alright Demario lol https://t.co/1Ft3e4HNu3 This is why I’m actually excited for madden 24 but alright Demario lol https://t.co/1Ft3e4HNu3 https://t.co/zOjTZz6zCv

What criticisms have been levied against Madden NFL 24?

While its various game modes like Franchise look promising, Madden NFL 24 has garnered criticism for its supposedly poor graphics. Recently, a TikToker by the username Akinthegreat uploaded this internal video of various NFL players' face scans:

Immediately, negative reactions poured in from Reddit:

"This company is a joke man"

"It's almost like they aren't trying"

"This literally just isn't good"

"Am I supposed to be impressed that a scan I’m only gonna see once, maybe twice looks good? I bet we still can’t give our players piercings or tattoos lmao you know, that thing we could do in 2007. This is putting lipstick on beaten dead pig "🤷‍♂️

"Uncanny valley"

When is Madden NFL 24 coming out, and on what platforms will it be available?

Madden NFL 24 will hit stores on August 18. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Series One, and P via the EA App, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Upon purchase, gamers will receive the following bonuses:

Base Game

Dual Entitlement

Josh Allen Elite Player Item

Choice of two strategy items (1 Offense & 1 Defense)

NFL Marble Bills Gear

Those who order the Deluxe Edition will also receive the following:

3 Day Early Access

4600 Madden Points

Pre-orders will also include the AKA Player Item. The deadline to do so is July 22.

Poll : 0 votes