Create

Madden 24 streamer reveals EA’s most enticing update for game’s latest version - “This is why I’m actually excited”

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 30, 2023 03:42 GMT
EA has just revealed new details about Madden NFL 24
Electronic Arts has just revealed new details about Madden NFL 24's Franchise Mode - image via Electronic Arts

Madden NFL 24 is still in development, and Electronic Arts has revealed new details about a feature.

On Thursday, the American video game publisher released a new video detailing Franchise Mode, where players get to mold a team however they see fit. Some of the improvements and additions discussed include:

  • Minigames - these range from passing drills to catching challenges
  • More trade slots - from three to six, but only up to three players can be part of a package
  • Expanding Generational Prospects to all positions - even punter
  • More relocation options
youtube-cover

YouTuber Big Game Bengal praised the features on his Twitter account, saying:

"This is why I’m actually excited for madden 24 but alright Demario lol"
This is why I’m actually excited for madden 24 but alright Demario lol https://t.co/1Ft3e4HNu3 https://t.co/zOjTZz6zCv

What criticisms have been levied against Madden NFL 24?

While its various game modes like Franchise look promising, Madden NFL 24 has garnered criticism for its supposedly poor graphics. Recently, a TikToker by the username Akinthegreat uploaded this internal video of various NFL players' face scans:

Immediately, negative reactions poured in from Reddit:

"This company is a joke man"
Comment by u/destroyer96FBI from discussion Madden 24 face scans in Madden
"It's almost like they aren't trying"
Comment by u/lepetitpoissant from discussion Madden 24 face scans in Madden
"This literally just isn't good"
Comment by u/ebender2772 from discussion Madden 24 face scans in Madden
"Am I supposed to be impressed that a scan I’m only gonna see once, maybe twice looks good? I bet we still can’t give our players piercings or tattoos lmao you know, that thing we could do in 2007. This is putting lipstick on beaten dead pig "🤷‍♂️
Comment by u/Suitable-Deer-1163 from discussion Madden 24 face scans in Madden
"Uncanny valley"
Comment by u/Sofa_King_Chubby from discussion Madden 24 face scans in Madden

When is Madden NFL 24 coming out, and on what platforms will it be available?

Madden NFL 24 will hit stores on August 18. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Series One, and P via the EA App, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Upon purchase, gamers will receive the following bonuses:

  • Base Game
  • Dual Entitlement
  • Josh Allen Elite Player Item
  • Choice of two strategy items (1 Offense & 1 Defense)
  • NFL Marble Bills Gear

Those who order the Deluxe Edition will also receive the following:

  • 3 Day Early Access
  • 4600 Madden Points

Pre-orders will also include the AKA Player Item. The deadline to do so is July 22.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

These NBA players rejected HUGE contracts and fumbled the bag! Are they from your favorite team?

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...