Madden 99 club 2024: 3 superstars primed to enter hallowed ground feat. TJ Watt

Madden's ratings might get more attention than any other aspect of the game. After decades since its iteration, there is no simpler way to define what one thinks of the players than to assign a number to them. However, it is also a controversial system as there is no room for leeway. For instance, the 99 overall club sets its members a level above the rest.

It is one of the most difficult feats to repeat and as such, turnover is common. In every iteration of the game, a new face gets added to the club every year. Here's a look at three players who stunningly have never been part of the club but could find their way in for Madden 25:

#1 - Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp at Los Angeles Rams v Los Angeles Chargers

Kupp fell 18 yards short of setting a new record for receiving yards earned in a season, according to Stat Muse. Injuries derailed his 2022 season, but the talent is undeniable. If the receiver and his quarterback can stay healthy this year, he has more than a small chance of getting a similar level of production in 2023 as he did in 2021.

If that happens, EA may have no choice but to put the former FCS wide receiver in the highest tier in virtual football. Kupp earned 812 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 and was assigned a 96 overall for Madden 24.

#2 - Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill at New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

It might shock most to read this, but the superstar wide receiver has never been part of the 99 club in Madden. The wide receiver has gotten 99 overall cards in the Madden Ultimate Team mode, but that is not the subject of the conversation. When it comes to the player's rating for simulation football, he's never gotten the highest accolade.

Last season, he put up the second-most receiving yards in the league, falling just behind Justin Jefferson, who did make the 99 club this season. If Hill earns a similar level of production this year, EA may face a riot if they hold off on getting the former right-hand man of Patrick Mahomes his place in the 99 club.

#3 - TJ Watt

TJ Watt at Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts

TJ Watt, another near record-setter at the position, has never gotten a 99 overall rating. There were rumors floating around the internet that he was going to get one last year but was stuck with a 96 overall rating, according to Sports Illustrated. Meanwhile, rival Myles Garrett got into the club.

2022 was a massive step back for the pass rusher due to injury, but if he can stay healthy and get back near the 22.5 sack mark that nearly set a new record over Michael Strahan for sacks in a season, a 99 club designation seems likely.

As with every season's beginning, the possibilities are endless. Who will EA select to grace the second Madden 25 next year?

