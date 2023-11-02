Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have made the 'tush push' the topic of conversation in the NFL. In video games and EA Sports' Madden, the quarterback is seen making another unique football move.

A fan posted a video of Hurts punching the football instead of a traditional pass, which baffled fans of the Madden game and the league.

Nice Cross byu/Benitezj10 inMadden Expand Post

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some fans think a different mode was used when playing the Madden game. Others joked that with the success of the 'tush push,' the Philadelphia Eagles have tried another abstract play.

The majority of the iconic video game's users were just impressed and shocked by the video game version of the Eagles' quarterback. Here are some comments from fans on Reddit regarding the clip of the Madden game.

Reddit comments about an unusual pass made by Jalen Hurts in the Madden game.

What is QB Jalen Hurts Madden's rating?

Every summer, EA Sports releases the Madden ratings for nearly every NFL player. Most times, the Madden ratings are a bit off from what the player is capable of. Sometimes, it doesn't reflect what they have done in the past. After leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season, Jalen Hurts' Madden rating was 88 overall.

Expand Tweet

Hurts' awareness, ability to break a sack, throw a short pass accurately and throw while on the run were all rated in the 90s. Shockingly, his speed was ranked 89. Hurts' Madden rating has increased throughout his NFL career. He received a Madden rating of 68 during his rookie season in 2020. In 2021, Madden gave him a rating of 74.

Is QB Jalen Hurts on the Madden 24 cover?

Hurts had a breakout season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The team nearly won Super Bowl LVII before a comeback by the Kansas City Chiefs. He also signed a lucrative contract extension this past offseason. NFL fans believed the Eagles quarterback was a contender for the cover of the Madden 24 game.

In June, Madden 24 announced that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen would be on the cover. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been selected twice, which coincided with Super Bowl appearances. Allen is the first Buffalo Bills player selected for the Madden cover.