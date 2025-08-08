  • home icon
  Madden NFL 26 soundtrack: Listing all artists on EA's latest franchise feat. Drake, Kendrick Lamar and more

Madden NFL 26 soundtrack: Listing all artists on EA's latest franchise feat. Drake, Kendrick Lamar and more

By Arnold
Published Aug 08, 2025 16:33 GMT
Madden NFL 26 soundtrack: Listing all artists on EA
Madden NFL 26 soundtrack: Listing all artists on EA's latest franchise feat. Drake, Kendrick Lamar and more

Madden NFL 26 has been the talk of the town ahead of its highly anticipated release on Aug. 14. The soon-to-be-released EA Sports game also features 77 different songs by popular artists.

With less than a week to go until Madden 26 is released, here are the artists and songs in the game.

Full list of artists and songs on Madden NFL 26

NFL: Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl 2025 halftime show - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl 2025 halftime show - Source: Imagn

Here's a full list of the soundtracks and songs on Madden NFL 26:

  • 24kGoldn - Get Loud
  • 6ix ft. Felix!, Joey Valence & Brae, Buddy, KYLE, and Blu - Raw
  • Ace Hood - Shed
  • Aitch - BOUNCE
  • Alex Warren - You Can't Stop This
  • Alex Warren ft. Jelly Roll - Bloodline
  • Aminé - 13MOS
  • Armani White - team. (Game Anthem)
  • AZ Chike - Game Time
  • Bailey Zimmerman - New To Country
  • Barny Fletcher - Masterpiece
  • Bas & The Hics ft. Domani - Mine
  • BIA - WE ON GO
  • BIA ft. Key Glock - DADE
  • d4vd - What Are You Waiting For
  • Gashi ft. Wiz Khalifa - Better
  • Gavin Adcock - Outside Dog
  • Hanumankind - Run It Up
  • JID - Sk8
  • Jozzy - Dogg 'Em
  • Key Glock - Blue Devil
  • King Green - How To See The World
  • Lil Nas X - HOTB**
  • Lizzo - Happy 2 Be
  • Luke Combs - Back In The Saddle
  • Metronomy ft. Lynks, Spider, Master Peace, & Taliable - Typical (Martin Wave Remix)
  • MILKBLOOD, IDK - BAGPIPE BILLY
  • Nardo Wick ft. Future & Southside - Back To Back
  • Nas, DJ Premier - Define My Name
  • NGHTMRE, A$AP Ferg, Bekon - Torch
  • ONEFOUR ft. The Kid Laroi & Imogen Heap - Distant Strangers
  • RDGLDGRN ft. Little Stranger - STAY WITH ME
  • Shaboozey ft. Myles Smith - Blink Twice
  • The Anti Group - Get Outta My Way
  • TOBi - He's So Good
  • Twenty One Pilots - The Contract
  • Zerb & Wiz Khalifa ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Location
  • 311 - Down
  • Apollo 440 - Stop The Rock
  • Beastie Boys - Sabotage
  • Blur - Song 2
  • Bush - Machinehead
  • Busta Rhymes - Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check
  • Chappell Roan - HOT TO GO!
  • Cypress Hill - Insane In The Brain
  • DMX - Party Up
  • Dorothy - MUD
  • Drake - 0 to 100 / The Catch Up
  • Electric Callboy - Elevator Operator
  • F.L.Y. (Fast Life Yungstaz), Easton - Swag Surfin'
  • Flo Rida ft. Kesha - Right Round
  • Foo Fighters - The Pretender
  • Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out
  • Gavin Adcock - Tall Tales
  • Green Day - Basket Case
  • HARDY - ROCKSTAR
  • Judas Priest - You've Got Another Thing Coming
  • Kendrick Lamar ft. lefty gunplay - tv off
  • Korn - Freak On A Leash
  • Lil Jon (ft. Sean Paul & E-40) - Snap Yo Fingers
  • Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
  • Limp Bizkit - Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)
  • Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine
  • Mammoth WVH - Don't Back Down
  • MC5 ft. Tom Morello - Heavy Lifting
  • Megadeth - Symphony Of Destruction
  • N.E.R.D. - Rock Star
  • Rage Against the Machine - Guerrilla Radio
  • Run DMC - It's Tricky
  • Shinedown - Dead Don't Die
  • T.I. - Bring Em Out
  • The Killers - Mr. Brightside
  • The Warning - S!CK
  • Travis Scott (ft. Playboi Carti) - FE!N
  • Weezer - Buddy Holly
  • Wolfmother - Joker and the Thief
  • Young Thug ft. Gunna - Hot

The early access for Madden 26 began on Thursday, a week before it will release globally. Last week, the rookie class ratings were released for Madden 26.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

