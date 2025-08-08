Madden NFL 26 soundtrack: Listing all artists on EA's latest franchise feat. Drake, Kendrick Lamar and more

Madden NFL 26 has been the talk of the town ahead of its highly anticipated release on Aug. 14. The soon-to-be-released EA Sports game also features 77 different songs by popular artists. With less than a week to go until Madden 26 is released, here are the artists and songs in the game. Full list of artists and songs on Madden NFL 26NFL: Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl 2025 halftime show - Source: ImagnHere's a full list of the soundtracks and songs on Madden NFL 26: 24kGoldn - Get Loud6ix ft. Felix!, Joey Valence &amp; Brae, Buddy, KYLE, and Blu - RawAce Hood - ShedAitch - BOUNCEAlex Warren - You Can't Stop ThisAlex Warren ft. Jelly Roll - BloodlineAminé - 13MOSArmani White - team. (Game Anthem)AZ Chike - Game TimeBailey Zimmerman - New To CountryBarny Fletcher - MasterpieceBas &amp; The Hics ft. Domani - MineBIA - WE ON GOBIA ft. Key Glock - DADEd4vd - What Are You Waiting ForGashi ft. Wiz Khalifa - BetterGavin Adcock - Outside DogHanumankind - Run It UpJID - Sk8Jozzy - Dogg 'EmKey Glock - Blue DevilKing Green - How To See The WorldLil Nas X - HOTB**Lizzo - Happy 2 BeLuke Combs - Back In The SaddleMetronomy ft. Lynks, Spider, Master Peace, &amp; Taliable - Typical (Martin Wave Remix)MILKBLOOD, IDK - BAGPIPE BILLYNardo Wick ft. Future &amp; Southside - Back To BackNas, DJ Premier - Define My NameNGHTMRE, A$AP Ferg, Bekon - TorchONEFOUR ft. The Kid Laroi &amp; Imogen Heap - Distant StrangersRDGLDGRN ft. Little Stranger - STAY WITH MEShaboozey ft. Myles Smith - Blink TwiceThe Anti Group - Get Outta My WayTOBi - He's So GoodTwenty One Pilots - The ContractZerb &amp; Wiz Khalifa ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Location311 - DownApollo 440 - Stop The RockBeastie Boys - SabotageBlur - Song 2Bush - MachineheadBusta Rhymes - Woo Hah!! Got You All In CheckChappell Roan - HOT TO GO!Cypress Hill - Insane In The BrainDMX - Party UpDorothy - MUDDrake - 0 to 100 / The Catch UpElectric Callboy - Elevator OperatorF.L.Y. (Fast Life Yungstaz), Easton - Swag Surfin'Flo Rida ft. Kesha - Right RoundFoo Fighters - The PretenderFranz Ferdinand - Take Me OutGavin Adcock - Tall TalesGreen Day - Basket CaseHARDY - ROCKSTARJudas Priest - You've Got Another Thing ComingKendrick Lamar ft. lefty gunplay - tv offKorn - Freak On A LeashLil Jon (ft. Sean Paul &amp; E-40) - Snap Yo FingersLil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna RockLimp Bizkit - Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)Linkin Park - The Emptiness MachineMammoth WVH - Don't Back DownMC5 ft. Tom Morello - Heavy LiftingMegadeth - Symphony Of DestructionN.E.R.D. - Rock StarRage Against the Machine - Guerrilla RadioRun DMC - It's TrickyShinedown - Dead Don't DieT.I. - Bring Em OutThe Killers - Mr. BrightsideThe Warning - S!CKTravis Scott (ft. Playboi Carti) - FE!NWeezer - Buddy HollyWolfmother - Joker and the ThiefYoung Thug ft. Gunna - HotThe early access for Madden 26 began on Thursday, a week before it will release globally. Last week, the rookie class ratings were released for Madden 26.