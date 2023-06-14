We all know Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be a human highlight reel with his incredible throws. Perhaps his best one was in the 2020 Super Bowl when he threw a pass as he was parallel to the ground.

It fell incomplete, but it was still impressive. Now, with the release of the Madden 24 video game, Mahomes' throwing motion on that play has been incorporated into the game.

Famous Madden streamer Blaiden Kirk doesn't understand why the throwing motion is used as part of normal gameplay. Instead, he said it should only be used in a real-life situation like if the quarterback gets tripped and needs to make a play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I just realized why this new animation in Madden 24 makes no sense," Kirk said. "Most people's consensus is that this is going to create some awful gameplay, but I actually don't have a problem with the mechanic being in the game. If it's something that can and has happened in real life, a problem that I have is that they just straight up got the mechanic wrong.

"Patrick Mahomes did not in the Super Bowl, say, 'F**k it, let me try something" and dive and try and throw a pass sideways parallel to the ground. If Madden wanted to add this into the game – which again, I don't have a problem with – the way it should work is if you're rolling right or left, if you're a left-handed quarterback and you get tripped up, and you're good enough to make the play.”

Patrick Mahomes known for his flair on the field

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Since becoming the starter for the Chiefs, Mahomes has developed a reputation as a gunslinger ... but he does it with style. We all know the cannon of an arm he has at his disposal, but it's other things that make him great ... like no-look passes.

In addition to the pass while parallel to the ground, there have been no-look passes that look showy, but have resulted in completions.

It is these kinds of "wow" plays that have many crowning Patrick Mahomes as the best ever, and while his story is still being written, he is well on his way.

Sometimes the showy things don't come off, but for Mahomes, it is a rare that it doesn't. Playing almost a Harlem Globetrotter style of football has served him well that far.

He's won two Super Bowls and is an MVP, a five-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

His throwing motion being used in the Madden game is another testament to Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous throwing ability, and perhaps, when used in the game, like Kirk said, it has a purpose and isn't used when not needed.

Poll : 0 votes