"Makes more sense" - NFL analyst makes case for Jets to sign $10,000,000 QB over Aaron Rodgers in 2025

ESPN analyst Kimberley A. Martin raised eyebrows with her take on Aaron during Wednesday's "Get Up" segment. She suggested that Sam Darnold might be a better quarterback option for the Jets than Aaron Rodgers as they rebuild under new head coach Aaron Glenn.

Martin, a veteran NFL analyst, shared her perspective alongside co-panelists Mike Greenberg and Andrew Hawkins. The conversation focused on the Jets' need to establish a new team culture while managing their quarterback situation.

Martin highlighted Glenn's focus on rebuilding and questioned Rodgers' willingness to adapt to a new offensive system:

"Football-wise Sam Darnold actually makes more sense than Aaron Rodgers because if you are Aaron Glenn you were talking about 'we're in full evaluation mode, we're trying to rebuild the culture.' I think it is very difficult to restart something with an Aaron Rodgers, an older quarterback who does not want to learn a new offense," Martin said. [12:23]

Darnold's recent performance backs up Martin's assessment. He led the Vikings to a 14-3 record, throwing for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions.

Sam Darnold's market value has soared after his Vikings success. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, NFL executives expect him to command a contract similar to Baker Mayfield's $100 million deal with Tampa Bay. That price tag could reach $160 million over four years, per Spotrac.

The financial implications of replacing Aaron Rodgers

The financial implications loom large over any potential move. Per Over the Cap, Aaron Rodgers carries a $23.5 million cap hit for 2025 and cutting him before June 1 would cost the Jets $49 million in dead cap space.

The former Jets first-round pick (No. 3 overall, 2018) struggled in his initial New York stint. He completed 59.8% of his passes for 8,097 yards, with 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions across 38 games before being traded to Carolina.

Darnold's 2024 season ended roughly - an 18-for-41, 166-yard performance in Week 18 against Detroit, followed by a playoff loss to the Rams where he took nine sacks.

The Jets face a critical decision. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin notes Glenn's Detroit experience with reviving first-round castoffs. Yet co-panelist Mike Greenberg voiced doubts;

"If I'm Sam Darnold, that's the last thing on Earth I would ever consider doing."

With Rodgers' cap hit restricting their options and Darnold's price tag rising, the Jets' quarterback solution might lie elsewhere.

