"Makes me sick to my stomach" - Skip Bayless switches allegiance to Eagles after scathing rant against Cowboys GM Jerry Jones

Veteran analyst Skip Bayless has been an avid Dallas Cowboys fan his entire life. However, he has grown increasingly frustrated about the front office, especially Jerry Jones' inability to build a team that could win the Super Bowl. On Sunday, he revealed that he had reached his breaking point.

In a video posted on his X account, Bayless went on a scathing rant about Jones and the Cowboys after another disappointing season.

Then, Bayless, who was sporting a Cowboys jersey, took it off, tossed it away, and showcased a Jalen Hurts jersey that he bought and announced that he was switching allegiances to the Philadelphia Eagles. He said:

“It has come to this for me. I have now purchased, with my own money, this jersey featuring a quarterback I have always loved, Jalen Hurts. And a team I have always hated, the freaking Philadelphia Eagles.

"I hate this color, it makes me sick to my stomach. It has come to this ladies and gentlemen. Behold Cowboys Nation… What do you think? Fly Eagles fly! It is your fault, Jerry Jones! You made me do this!”

Skip Bayless has been a massive Jalen Hurts fan since the beginning

Skip Bayless' affection for Jalen Hurts dates back to the quarterback's time with the Oklahoma Sooners. The analyst was distraught about the Eagles landing him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft and foreshadowed the success he has achieved in his time in the league. He had said:

"This made me sick on two levels... I love Jalen Hurts unfortunately, on another level, I hate the Philadelphia Eagles. I have hated them since I was 10 years old.

"I just can't stand the thought of it because I told you from the start, Hurts is good enough to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League and he is good enough to carry a team to the playoffs on his leadership and tangibles and his playmaking and simply his killer will because he will put a team on his back." [From 3:44]

Few believed Hurts had what it takes to displace Carson Wentz as the Eagles' starting quarterback and become an MVP-caliber player. However, Bayless had faith in his ability and the former Sooner vindicated the analyst with his exceptional performances.

As ecstatic as Skip Bayless is about correctly predicting that Hurts would become a superstar, it stings him that he did it with the Eagles, the Cowboys' arch-rivals.

