Malcolm Rodriguez's wife, Kennedy, shared some beautiful pictures of her daughter's favorite nap spot. The pair was blessed with their first child in March.

On Friday, the Lions LB's wife posted a few adorable pictures of her daughter sleeping in the arms of her dad. The baby was sleeping peacefully on Rodriguez’s arms in a leopard-printed outfit while the NFL star was seemingly watching television. He was wearing a black T-shirt and a black cap.

Kennedy shared a snap along with a caption that read:

“her fave nap spot (honestly mine too)”

Malcolm Rodriguez's wife Kennedy romanticizes 'fave nap spot' in Lions LB's arms/@kennedyfrazer

She posted another cute picture of the father-daughter duo, sharing it with three teary-eyed emojis.

Malcolm Rodriguez and Kennedy announced their pregnancy in October 2024, and welcomed their little daughter Mia Jane Rodriguez on March 24. Back then, the couple shared a post on Instagram, sharing pictures of their newborn baby with a caption:

"Our MJ🤍 Mia Jane Rodriguez 3/24/25 7 pounds 7 ounces"

The couple shared some snaps of their little MJ, including one where Malcolm was seen kissing the baby girl. They also posted a picture of the baby sleeping.

She was wearing a cute white bow and a pink blanket, which had her name, Mia Jane, written on it. In one of the pictures, the little girl was seen holding her father's finger while sleeping.

Malcolm Rodriguez's wife, Kennedy, celebrates Mother's Day in an adorable post

Rodriguez's wife, Kennedy, is known for actively posting about her baby on Instagram, where she has around 200K followers.

On Mother's Day, she posted two pictures of her newborn daughter with a caption:

"Mia’s momma 🤍 the year my heart grew outside my chest"

Kennedy wore a beautiful light blue dress while the baby grabbed attention with her pink hairband. The new mom styled her dress, wearing a knitted jacket and wore bangles on her hands.

Earlier this month, Kennedy shared some throwback pictures from her pregnancy on Instagram.

