Malik Nabers takes blame for Russell Wilson’s game-losing interception against Cowboys

Russell Wilson threw a costly interception on Sunday in the New York Giants' Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys. His pass was intercepted by Donovan Wilson with only two minutes left in overtime. The Giants went on to lose 40-37 and remained winless this season.New York wide receiver Malik Nabers defended his quarterback for the play that cost them the game at AT&amp;T Stadium.&quot;I mean, I'd put in on myself,&quot; Nabers said after the game, via USA Today's Art Stapleton. &quot;Personally, we all play a role. Yeah, actually, I will take it. That’s my fault. I should have been in more communication with Russ to know what we were trying to do.&quot;I was locked in on trying to figure out how the defense was playing me at the time, and I wasn’t really looking at the right time for him to give me what he gave me to try to change the run-up. That’s 100 percent my fault.&quot;Wilson was having an incredible game before throwing the interception. He completed 30 of 41 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson also recorded three carries for 23 yards.Nabers also played well, catching nine passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. If not for the mistake he claimed was his, the Giants might have pushed Dallas to a 0-2 start.Will Jaxson Dart replace Russell Wilson as New York's QB1?The Giants drafted Jaxson Dart at No. 25 in April, and there have been rumors about the rookie taking the QB1 mantle from Russell Wilson. However, New York coach Brian Daboll shut down the speculations while addressing the media following the loss to the Cowboys.&quot;All those throws were pretty crazy, those deep balls were dropping just right in the bucket,&quot; Daboll said. &quot;We were watching and Russ was putting them where we’ve got to catch it, we have no other choice.&quot;Wilson was disappointing in the Giants' season opener versus the Washington Commanders. He completed only 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards and zero touchdowns, fueling the rumors about Dart taking his spot.New York is set to host Kansas City on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are also winless this season, and Wilson's team will have the huge task of controlling the hungry and desperate Chiefs.