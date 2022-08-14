"Tannehill gonna be selling insurance by Week 4" - Malik Willis' incredible preseason debut convinces NFL fans that he's the Titans future

Malik Willis was the quarterback with the most upside in this year's historically weak draft class. If his first preseason outing is anything to go by, he is already doing well on his learning curve. The Tennessee Titans took him in the third round this year because his arm talent and athleticism were just too good to overlook.

There was some surprise when Willis fell to the third round. Many expected him to go to a quarterback needy team like the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round. Desmond Ridder was the second quarterback to be selected and he went to the Atlanta Falcons in the third round. The Titans were no doubt delighted when Willis was still available with the 86th pick.

The Tennessee Titans drafted Willis mainly because he was such a steal. But there are some doubts that incumbent starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is the right man for the future. Tannehill threw three interceptions against the Cincinnati Bengals in their 16-19 Divisional round defeat in the playoffs last season.

Based on Malik Willis' performance in pre-season against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL fans think he will be ready sooner rather than later. They took to social media to share their thoughts. Here are the top comments:

Isaiah. @CallMeGhost____ Tannehill gonna be selling insurance by week 4 if Malik Willis keep playin like this Tannehill gonna be selling insurance by week 4 if Malik Willis keep playin like this

Just Eric @JUSTERIC__ Ryan Tannehill watching Malik Willis show his elite traits off in front of the world Ryan Tannehill watching Malik Willis show his elite traits off in front of the world 🌎 https://t.co/Xzy2P14xyG

Pickswise @Pickswise Ryan Tannehill congratulating Malik Willis in the locker room Ryan Tannehill congratulating Malik Willis in the locker room https://t.co/XzoSuK1dhh

LA VOLTURE ⚡️ @LABOLT100 Last night we all seen Malik Willis on the way to take Tannehill spot Last night we all seen Malik Willis on the way to take Tannehill spot

Vanessa Richardson @SportsVanessa I know it’s just preseason but Malik Willis looks solid, & Tannehill isn’t getting any younger. Future QB1? I know it’s just preseason but Malik Willis looks solid, & Tannehill isn’t getting any younger. Future QB1?

Z🍒 @zcherryz1 Malik Willis is that guy Ryan Tannehill job definitely on the lineMalik Willis is that guy Ryan Tannehill job definitely on the line 😅 Malik Willis is that guy

Matthew Fabiano @matthewfabiano2 For someone that apparently “isn’t ready for the NFL” Malik Willis looked great last night. Tannehill might need to keep his head on a swivel this season. For someone that apparently “isn’t ready for the NFL” Malik Willis looked great last night. Tannehill might need to keep his head on a swivel this season. https://t.co/grQ6lFL65D

Mark in Philly @MarkHenryJr_ Oh my lord, I’m just now seeing the Malik Willis highlights. Your days are numbered Ryan Tannehill. Oh my lord, I’m just now seeing the Malik Willis highlights. Your days are numbered Ryan Tannehill.

Titans Torch @TitansTorch I don’t think Malik Willis is ready to start but he showed enough to where us fans are going to give Tannehill an even shorter leash this year.



We have to keep in mind their different skill sets and the potential benefit it does Malik to not be rushed into this role. ⚔️ I don’t think Malik Willis is ready to start but he showed enough to where us fans are going to give Tannehill an even shorter leash this year.We have to keep in mind their different skill sets and the potential benefit it does Malik to not be rushed into this role. ⚔️

Malik Willis is a cause for real optimism for the Tennesee Titans

Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens

Malik Willis showed that he has tremendous potential. However, he is not quite ready to start in the NFL and he has not supplanted Ryan Tannehill. But the Titans will have a lot more confidence in Willis going forward, should something happen to Tannehill.

Of course, as the coaching staff has pointed out, the young quarterback still has a lot to learn. One thing that Malik Willis will need to improve upon is his work from under center. He got used to the shotgun in college while at Liberty, so his dropbacks need to become more fluent to become starting NFL material.

Here's what Titans head coach Mike Vrable said to reporters after the performance:

"He needs to try to throw the ball when guys are open, be more decisive. We'll evaluate that, see if there's a timing issue or what's going on. Wanted to get him out there, see how he responds. There were some good plays and obviously some plays we're gonna have to look at the timing on the release and if we're making the right decisions."

Mike Herndon @MikeMiracles Last night was largely a confirmation of everything that was in Malik Willis’ draft profile.



Electric runner, huge arm, big time playmaking ability. Not comfortable hanging in the pocket or throwing over the middle of the field.



The good news is that the negatives are fixable. Last night was largely a confirmation of everything that was in Malik Willis’ draft profile. Electric runner, huge arm, big time playmaking ability. Not comfortable hanging in the pocket or throwing over the middle of the field.The good news is that the negatives are fixable.

While most modern quarterbacks are good with their feet, the hallmarks of a good signal caller are timely releases and pocket presence. Malik Willis needs to improve his throwing down the middle of the field and make sure he gets the receivers open. Furthermore, he needs to be able to stay in the pocket longer and extend plays. The pressure will be much more intense in regular season games.

As encouraging a debut as it was, and as much as it points to potential, there is still a long way to go for Willis. But don't be shocked to see him develop into a household name over the next few seasons.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit NFL.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell