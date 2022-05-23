"Man in the Arena created zero buzz" - Mike Florio left utterly disappointed with Tom Brady's TV series

Tom Brady's documentary "Man in the Arena" was a hit in the eyes of most NFL fans. The film details every one of Brady's Super Bowl appearances, as fans got to peek behind the curtain of each win and loss.

Many drew comparisons to Michael Jordan's "The Last Dance," which followed the NBA legend's quest to win a sixth championship during the 1997-98 NBA season.

Coming 2021 on I have quoted Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech since I saw it painted on our weight room wall at UM in 1995. It’s a constant reminder to ignore the noise, buckle my chinstrap, and battle through whatever comes my way.Coming 2021 on @espn I have quoted Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech since I saw it painted on our weight room wall at UM in 1995. It’s a constant reminder to ignore the noise, buckle my chinstrap, and battle through whatever comes my way.Coming 2021 on @espn! https://t.co/nm9SdFYB7D

But for all of the plaudits Brady's documentary received, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio was left underwhelmed by it all. Speaking on the PFT Live podcast, Florio said that the series created "zero buzz":

"I think that he believed that the Man in the Arena would be another Last Dance. Well, you put it on ESPN maybe, you put it on ESPN+ no. There was no buzz, none. I monitor this stuff all the time and if there had been buzz, I could have created content for PFT, we could have talked about it here. The Man in the Arena created zero buzz."

Could there be one more episode for Tom Brady and his documentary?

Having appeared in ten Super Bowls and won seven, Tom Brady's record is sensational. The last episode of the Man in the Arena series was expected to be around Brady announcing his retirement.

We know that Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington beat the quarterback to the punch and announced it early. But with the 44-year-old returning for a 23rd NFL season, is there a chance he could win yet another Super Bowl?

The answer to that is yes. Without question, Brady could hoist another Lombardi Trophy in the upcoming season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a great position to at least make it as far as they did last campaign, which was the divisional round of the playoffs.

Most of the Buccaneers roster has returned and under the new guidance of Todd Bowles, many think the team could be even better in 2022. There were rumors that former head coach Bruce Arians had a lot of input offensively and would change plays if he didn't think it was right, regardless of what Brady thought. Those have now died down as well.

Bowles is likely to concentrate on the defensive side of the ball, which would allow the 44-year-old to have a free reign alongside Byron Leftwich on the offensive side.

Brady and Tampa Bay are well positioned to make yet another long Super Bowl run. If the legendary quarterback can somehow win yet another ring, we can all surely look forward to one more episode of "Man in the Arena."

