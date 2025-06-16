"Man Giants wasted so much talent": NFL fans react to Odell Beckham Jr. throwing TD pass to Saquon Barkley in resurfaced viral clip

Not too long ago, the New York Giants had some big names on their roster. On Tuesday, the official NFL account on X posted a video of a crazy play made by none other than Odell Beckham Jr. against the Panthers.

The video captured OBJ throwing a phenomenal pass to Saquon Barkley, and the running back made an incredible run to score a touchdown.

This post made the NFL fans take a trip down memory lane, with many calling the Giants out for all the potential they wasted.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

"Man Giants wasted so much talent," one fan commented.

"Sick play, OBJ and Saquon are a problem," wrote a fan.

"Beckham passes, Barkley scores! Legends!" stated another.

"Completely forgot they even played with each other. Feel like they were part of 2 very different giants eras," this fan wrote.

"The Giants keep OBJ & Saquon for the remainder of their careers. Imagine what they could have done," tweeted another fan.

After being picked in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Odell Beckham Jr</a>. started his NFL journey with the New York Giants. Then, after an eventless three-year run with the Cleveland Browns, OBJ joined the LA Rams in 2021 and won Super Bowl LVI with them.

On the other hand, Saquon Barkley is also a Super Bowl winner, lifting the Lombardi trophy last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Odell Beckham Jr. opens up about leaving Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. joined the New York Giants in 2014 and spent five years with the franchise before being traded in 2019. Seven years after parting ways with the Giants, OBJ opened up about how he never wanted to leave the New York side.

"For me, it's like the New York Giants," Beckham said. "I never ever wanted to leave the New York Giants. The reason you heard me talking about what was going on was because I was pissed because where I come from in college, if we lost one game, our season was over.

"This was the organization I got drafted to. They believed in me. So if the Giants went on and won a Super Bowl, I would be happy. But deep down inside, I wanted to be the one. No question. So it's definitely you'll always hold that."

In December, Beckham Jr. was released by the Miami Dolphins and he is currently a free agent.

