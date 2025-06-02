"I was pissed" - Odell Beckham Jr. gets brutally honest about his Giants departure after 7 years

The New York Giants drafted Odell Beckham Jr. with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He spent five seasons with them before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. It's now been seven years since Beckham's departure from the Giants.

Ad

On Saturday, Odell Beckham Jr. spoke about his stint with the New York Giants on Paramount Plus' broadcast of the Champions League Finals. The 3x Pro Bowler opened up about how he wanted to continue playing with the franchise.

Odell Beckham Jr</a>. opened up about how he wanted to lead the Giants to Super Bowl glory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"For me, it's like the New York Giants," Beckham said. "I never ever wanted to leave the New York Giants. The reason you heard me talking about what was going on was because I was pissed because where I come from in college, if we lost one game, our season was over."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"This was the organization I got drafted to. They believed in me. So if the Giants went on and won a Super Bowl, I would be happy. But deep down inside, I wanted to be the one. No question. So it's definitely you'll always hold that."

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his five-season stint with the Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. put up 5,476 yards and 44 TDs receiving. He helped the team to the playoffs once during the 2016 season. Unfortunately, the Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

The 3x Pro Bowler won Super Bowl LVI during his one-season stint with the Los Angeles Rams.

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent ahead of the 2025 season

The wide receiver spent the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins. However, he was waived by the team in December after just nine games. Beckham remains a free agent following his one-season stint alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Ad

Last month, the wide receiver shared an Instagram post talking about his future. According to the caption, Beckham wants to find 'true happiness' in life. He accompanied the post with snippets of himself with his son.

"Where I'm at in my life. Hmmmm.....I'm really doin what makes my SOUL happy," Beckham wrote. "We all got different paths but on the same journey. n that's to find true happiness in this lifetime whatever that may be for u. Fxckk the bullsxht and everythin else in between...Love on the ones who love u whil we still here..."

Ad

The wide receiver is turning 33 this November. It will be interesting to see if he returns for another year in the league or decides to hang up his cleats and retire after a decade in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.